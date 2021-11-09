New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177953/?utm_source=GNW



The technologies in 3D printing medical device have undergone significant changes in recent years, from prototyping to mass production of 3D printed medical device. The rising wave of new technologies, such as photo polymerization are creating significant potential for various medical devices application and driving the demand for 3D printed medical devices.



In the 3D printing medical device market, various technologies, such as laser bean melting, photo polymerization, electron beam melting, droplet deposition, and three-dimensional printing technologies are used in the surgical guides, surgical instruments, prosthetic & implants, and tissue engineering products applications. Growing technological advancements in 3D printing and increasing investment made by governments around the world in the healthcare sector are creating new opportunities for various 3D printing medical device technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the 3D printing medical device market. Some insights are depicted below by a sample figure. For more details on figures, the companies researched, and other objectives/benefits on this research report, please download the report brochure.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global 3D printing medical device technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Some of the 3D printing medical device companies profiled in this report includes Stratasys, 3T RPD, Renishaw, Materialise, and SLM Solutions Group.



The Lucintel study finds that the total market size of the 3D printing medical device market is anticipated to be $4.5 billion in 2026 and is forecast to grow at 18.5% during next five years. Photo polymerization technology is the largest segment of the 3D printing medical device market and is growing at an above-average rate. Widespread application of this technology across the medical industry for manufacturing surgical guides (orthopedic and dental), prosthetics and implants, porous scaffolds, and dental restorations are driving the demand for 3D printing medical device technology.



This report answers following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the 3D printing medical device market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in 3D printing medical device market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in 3D printing medical device market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in 3D printing medical device technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this 3D printing medical device market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this 3D printing medical device technology space?

