Gilat Reports Strong Revenue & Profitability Growth in Third Quarter 2021

Revenue up 34% year-over-year to $49.9M, GAAP operating income of $0.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA reached $4.0 million

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

R evenues of $ 49 . 9 million , a 34% increase from $37.3 million in Q3 2020 and 12% lower than $56.9 million in the previous quarter;

a 34% increase from $37.3 million in Q3 2020 and 12% lower than $56.9 million in the previous quarter; GAAP operating income of $ 0.9 million , a significant improvement compared with an operating loss of $10.9 million in Q3 2020 (which included $8.2 million of Comtech merger and acquisition expenses) and an operating loss of $0.3 million in the previous quarter;

a significant improvement compared with an operating loss of $10.9 million in Q3 2020 (which included $8.2 million of Comtech merger and acquisition expenses) and an operating loss of $0.3 million in the previous quarter; N on -GAAP operating income of $ 1.5 million , compared with operating loss of $1.9 million in Q3 2020, and an operating income of $0.2 million in the previous quarter;

, compared with operating loss of $1.9 million in Q3 2020, and an operating income of $0.2 million in the previous quarter; GAAP net income of $ 0. 2 million , or $0.00 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $11.6 million, or loss of $0.21 per share in Q3 2020 and net loss of $0.1 million in the previous quarter, or $0.00 per share;

, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $11.6 million, or loss of $0.21 per share in Q3 2020 and net loss of $0.1 million in the previous quarter, or $0.00 per share; N on-GAAP net income of $ 0. 7 millio n , or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $2.6 million, or loss of $0.05 per share in Q3 2020, and compared with a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the previous quarter;

, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $2.6 million, or loss of $0.05 per share in Q3 2020, and compared with a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the previous quarter; Adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million in Q3 2020; and adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million in the previous quarter;

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: “Our revenue this quarter showed significant year over year growth as we continue to increase profitability reaching an Adjusted EBITDA of $4 million. We are especially pleased with our success in signing new deals, some of which are potentially transformable in nature and strategic.

"I am most excited about major progress this quarter in the NGSO and VHTS market segments. Furthermore, we experienced improved performance and significant bookings in our strategic market segments including Cellular Backhaul and IFC where we received several orders from key market players to be delivered over the next few quarters.

"In our Peru operation we have made significant progress with awards of $28 million in multi-year service agreements, and achieved our target goal of approximately $50 million in annual recurring revenue from Peru, well before the stated target date."

Continued Mr. Sfadia, “Although the global supply chain presents challenges, so far we have been able to mitigate these issues and we hope that this will continue to be the case. Looking ahead, given the recent wins and awards as well as the strong and improving momentum we are seeing across our business, we are increasingly confident that we will show significant growth in the top line and in the Adjusted EBITDA, both in Q4 of this year and in 2022.”

Key Recent Announcements

Tier-1 Mobile Operator in Asia Expands 4G Network with Gilat’s Cellular Backhaul Solution

Gilat Expands 4G Network with Tier-1 Mobile Operator in North America

Gilat Signs Service Agreements of Over $16 Million for Operating Transport-Networks to Support Broadband Services in Peru

Gilat Receives $12 Million Service Agreement for Operation of Transport Network in Cusco, Peru

Gilat Received $17 Million in Orders for Support of Low Earth Orbit Constellation

SES Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollar Contract for Multiple Broadband Applications in Latin America

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation expense (income), net and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, Cellular Backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended

Nine months ended

September, 30

September, 30

2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 49,911 $ 37,270 $ 151,547 $ 123,258 Cost of revenues 32,306 27,827 104,870 95,341 Gross profit 17,605 9,443 46,677 27,917 Research and development expenses 7,640 6,442 23,674 20,215 Less - grants 416 460 790 932 Research and development expenses, net 7,224 5,982 22,884 19,283 Selling and marketing expenses 5,359 3,687 15,827 12,337 General and administrative expenses 4,104 2,478 11,042 10,269 Merger, acquisition and related litigation expense, net - 8,198 - 11,149 Total operating expenses 16,687 20,345 49,753 53,038 Operating income (loss) 918 (10,902 ) (3,076 ) (25,121 ) Financial expenses, net (701 ) (286 ) (1,458 ) (1,715 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income 217 (11,188 ) (4,534 ) (26,836 ) Taxes on income 49 363 523 695 Net income (loss) $ 168 $ (11,551 ) $ (5,057 ) $ (27,531 ) Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.21 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share Basic 56,525,177 55,520,197 56,355,020 55,506,266 Diluted 56,958,250 55,520,197 56,355,020 55,506,266





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended

Three months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020

GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 17,605 96 $ 17,701 $ 9,443 28 $ 9,471 Operating expenses (income) 16,687 (448 ) 16,239 20,345 (8,950 ) 11,395 Operating income (loss) 918 544 1,462 (10,902 ) 8,978 (1,924 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income 217 544 761 (11,188 ) 8,978 (2,210 ) Net income (loss) 168 544 712 (11,551 ) 8,978 (2,573 ) Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 56,525,177 56,525,177 55,520,197 55,520,197 Diluted 56,958,250 57,227,810 55,520,197 55,520,197 (1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions, merger and acquisition and related litigation, net. and restructuring and re-organization costs





Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ 168 $ (11,551 ) Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 91 21 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 5 7 96 28 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 398 259 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 50 49 Merger and acquisition and related litigation, net - 8,198 Restructuring and re-organization costs - 444 448 8,950 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 712 $ (2,573 )





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 46,677 226 $ 46,903 $ 27,917 144 $ 28,061 Operating expenses (income) 49,753 (735 ) 49,018 53,038 (12,887 ) 40,151 Operating income (loss) (3,076 ) 961 (2,115 ) (25,121 ) 13,031 (12,090 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income (4,534 ) 961 (3,573 ) (26,836 ) 13,031 (13,805 ) Net income (loss) (5,057 ) 961 (4,096 ) (27,531 ) 13,031 (14,500 ) Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.50 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.26 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic and Diluted 56,355,020 56,355,020 55,506,266 55,506,266 (1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions, merger and acquisition and related litigation, net, trade secrets and other litigation expenses and restructuring and re-organization costs .





Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net loss $ (5,057 ) $ (27,531 ) Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 211 127 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 15 17 226 144 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 584 860 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 151 150 Trade secrets and other litigation expenses - 11 Merger, acquisition and related litigation expense, net - 11,149 Restructuring and re-organization costs - 717 735 12,887 Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,096 ) $ (14,500 )





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands ADJUSTED EBITDA: Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP operating profit (loss) $ 918 $ (10,902 ) $ (3,076 ) $ (25,121 ) Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 489 280 795 987 Trade secrets and other litigation expenses - - - 11 Restructuring and re-organization costs - 444 - 717 Merger, acquisition and related litigation expense, net - 8,198 - 11,149 Depreciation and amortization (*) 2,608 2,542 7,365 7,924 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,015 $ 562 $ 5,084 $ (4,333 ) (*) Including amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUE: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Fixed Networks $ 22,328 $ 22,797 $ 78,455 $ 67,587 Mobility Solutions 21,624 9,210 52,626 42,417 Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects 5,959 5,263 20,466 13,254 Total revenue $ 49,911 $ 37,270 $ 151,547 $ 123,258

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,774 $ 88,754 Restricted cash 21,624 27,162 Trade receivables, net 29,705 27,976 Contract assets 24,469 41,573 Inventories 31,577 31,304 Other current assets 24,189 16,637 Total current assets 195,338 233,406 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Restricted cash 12 42 Severance pay funds 6,524 6,665 Deferred taxes 19,343 19,295 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,129 4,879 Other long term receivables 6,474 7,797 Total long-term assets 36,482 38,678 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 75,631 77,172 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 750 1,082 GOODWILL 43,468 43,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 351,669 $ 393,806 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term loans $ - $ 4,000 Trade payables 17,767 20,487 Accrued expenses 47,722 46,387 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 29,550 26,244 Operating lease liabilities 1,804 1,911 Dividend payable - 35,003 Other current liabilities 13,342 13,322 Total current liabilities 110,185 147,354 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 6,819 7,136 Long-term advances from customers 3,022 1,890 Operating lease liabilities 2,325 2,985 Other long-term liabilities 120 631 Total long-term liabilities 12,286 12,642 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 2,706 2,647 Additional paid-in capital 929,359 928,626 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,364 ) (6,017 ) Accumulated deficit (696,503 ) (691,446 ) Total shareholders' equity 229,198 233,810 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 351,669 $ 393,806



