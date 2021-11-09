Worldwide Ecotoxicological Studies Industry to 2028 - Featuring Smithers, Covance and Vivotecnia Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ecotoxicological Studies Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use (Laboratory, Academic Institutes, Others); By Service; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ecotoxicological studies market size is expected to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2028 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The growing emphasis on regulation, protection, quality, and advancement in the pharmaceutical industry and the emergence of new players are some of the factors expected to drive the industry. Furthermore, over the forecast period, the strict regulatory environment in developed economies such as the United States and Germany and supportive government funding are expected to fuel studies growth.



With a growing awareness across the globe on environmental protection, assessing the impact of chemical substances on the environment is becoming increasingly important. Synthetic hormones and generics are increasingly produced and used on a regular basis around the world. Roughly 0.1 million chemicals are usually used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals in Europe. As a result, toxicity data of such chemicals is needed to determine their risks to the environment.



Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are required to conduct an ecotoxicological risk assessment to determine the impact of their products on the environment to reduce and track contamination effects. It is critical to ensure that pharma and biopharma companies perform assessments successfully as a legal requirement.



Industry participants such as Smithers, Covance, Inc., SGS SA, Vivotecnia, INTOX Pvt. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories, Fera Science Limited, Toxicon AB, ECOtest, S.L., Microbiotests Inc., Eurofins Agroscience Services Group, and Noack Laboratorien GmbH are some of the key players operating in the global industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Ecotoxicological Studies Market Insights

4.1. Ecotoxicological Studies - Industry snapshot

4.2. Ecotoxicological Studies Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Environmental pollution

4.2.1.2. Stringent regulatory scenario

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Efficacy of the studies

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Ecotoxicological Studies Market Industry trends



5. Ecotoxicological Studies Market Assessment by Service

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, By Service, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Aquatic Ecotoxicology

5.3.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Aquatic Ecotoxicology, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Sediment Ecotoxicology

5.4.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Sediment Ecotoxicology, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5. Terrestrial Ecotoxicology

5.5.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Terrestrial Ecotoxicology, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6. Avian Ecotoxicology

5.6.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Avian Ecotoxicology, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.7. Pollinator Testing

5.7.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Pollinator Testing, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



6. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by End-Use

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Laboratory

6.3.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Laboratory, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4. Academic Institutes

6.4.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Academic Institutes, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Others, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



7. Ecotoxicological Studies Market Assessment by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. 8.2 Expansion

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Smithers

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Services Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Development

9.2. Covance, Inc.

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Services Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Development

9.3. SGS SA

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Services Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Development

9.4. Vivotecnia

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Services Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Development

9.5. INTOX Pvt. Ltd.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Services Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Development

9.6. Charles River Laboratories

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Services Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Development

9.7. Fera Science Limited

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Services Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Development

9.8. Toxicon AB

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Services Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Development

9.9. Eurofins Agroscience Services Group

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Services Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Development

9.10. Noack Laboratorien GmbH

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Services Benchmarking

9.10.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qze0gn