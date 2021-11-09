New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177952/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the polyethylene terephthalate resin market looks promising with opportunities in food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial, medical, electrical and electronics, and textile. The global polyethylene terephthalate resin market is expected to reach an estimated $37.6 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for application in packaging for water, carbonated soft drinks, pharmaceuticals and other food & beverages in developing countries.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include use of bio-based PET.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global polyethylene terephthalate resin market by end use industry, by product type, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Food and Beverage

• Consumer Goods

• Industrial

• Medical

• Electrical and Electronics

• Textile

• Others



By Product Type [Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Bottles

• Film and Sheet

• Food Packaging

• Others



By Region [Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• The US

• Mexico

• Canada

• Europe

• Italy

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Turkey

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Indonesia

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

In this market, bottles, film and sheet and food packaging are used as products for various product type. The analyst forecasts that bottle will remain the largest segment due to its wide application area in food and beverage and consumer goods industries. The food packaging is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its uses as a container for foods like salad, dressings, jams and jellies, peanut butter, edible oils etc.



Within the global polyethylene terephthalate resin market, food and beverage will remain the largest end use industry whereas medical is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period by value and volume due to its higher demand in various products for healthcare industry.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its use of engineering plastic products in the packaging sector.



Some of the global polyethylene terephthalate resin manufacturers profiled in this report include are Indorama Ventures, Alpek, Far Eastern New Century, Sinopec Group, Na ya Plastic and others.

Features of the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global polyethylene terephthalate resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (KT) shipment

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Global polyethylene terephthalate resin market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global polyethylene terephthalate resin market size by various segments, such as end use industry, by product, and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Global polyethylene terephthalate resin market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa and South America.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industry, by product type, and regions for the global polyethylene terephthalate resin market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global polyethylene terephthalate resin market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global polyethylene terephthalate resin market by end use industries (food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial, medical, electrical and electronics, textile, and others), product type (bottles, film and sheet, food packaging and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global polyethylene terephthalate resin market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global polyethylene terephthalate resin market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global polyethylene terephthalate resin market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global polyethylene terephthalate resin market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global polyethylene terephthalate resin market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global polyethylene terephthalate resin market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global polyethylene terephthalate resin market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global polyethylene terephthalate resin market?

