Driven By Stem Chief Operating Officer Ellen Deutsch Inducted into Long Island Business Hall of Fame

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven By Stem, (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home™ (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, announces Ellen Deutsch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will be inducted to the Long Island Business Hall of Fame at a ceremony hosted by Long Island Business News (LIBN) on November 9, 2021 at Crest Hollow Country Club, Woodbury, NY.



The induction into the Hall of Fame is the highest honor for those who demonstrate a commitment to excellence; past, present and future. This event includes the most distinguished leaders in Long Island’s business community. Inductees are selected by a committee of the top leaders based on their demonstrated commitment to excellence and to the Long Island business community. The Inductees of 2021 will include top contributors, past and present, from all segments of the Long Island business community.

“We are thrilled that Ellen has been honored by the Long Island Business News with a well-deserved appointment to the Long Island Business Hall of Fame,” stated Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer of Stem. “The leadership, fundamental knowledge and operational expertise under Ellen’s guidance has provided significant influence on the overall strategic direction and execution of our long-term growth objectives.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by the LIBN and inducted as a member of the Long Island Hall of Fame. It is an especially important acknowledgement to me due to my deep roots in region,” said Ellen Deutsch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Stem. “I have been fortunate in my professional career to provide direction in corporate development and operations for organizations within the Long Island/New York metro region and beyond. Throughout my journey, I have acquired invaluable experience through collaborations with a host of talented colleagues, as well as my long relationship with Hofstra University.”

Ms. Deutsch has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience, including as a Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading natural and organic food and personal care products company in North America, Europe, and India. During her more than 20 years at Hain, Ms. Deutsch also held a variety of senior leadership executive roles, including SVP/Global Technical Services and Chief Sustainability Officer; SVP/Chief Growth Officer; as well as SVP/Global Marketing and Sales. During this time she led numerous business teams and functional areas, identified and integrated acquisitions, and created the Company’s technical and corporate social responsibility platforms. Ms. Deutsch holds both her BBA and MBA degrees from Hofstra University’s Frank G. Zarb School of Business.

About Stem Holdings

Stem Holdings is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. Stem's family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens TM, TravisxJamesTM , and Yerba BuenaTM flower and extracts; CannavoreTM edible confections; DoseologyTM , a CBD mass-market brand launching in late 2021; as well as DaaS brands BudeeTM and GanjarunnerTM through the acquisition of Driven Deliveries. BudeeTM and GanjarunnerTM e-commerce platforms provide direct-to consumer proprietary logistics and an omnichannel UX (user experience)/CX (customer experience).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to the future business, operations, expected expansion of distribution footprints and consumer access, the expected transition of consumers from alcohol to cannabis, the ability to achieve unique channel marketing and messaging, and phrases containing words such as “ongoing”, “estimates”, “expects”, or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Products, formulations and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

Stem Holdings

Investor Relations Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

+1 212.896.1254 or +1 212.896.1203

valter@kcsa.com or ebarker@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

Mauria Betts

Director of Branding and Public Relations

971.266.1908

mauria@stemholdings.com



