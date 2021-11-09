Roofing Underlayment Market to hit US$ 38 BN by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The roofing underlayment market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 38 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The increasing demand for synthetic roofing underlayment owing to favorable performance properties including tear and moisture resistance will offer impetus to the global industry growth.

The roofing underlayment market will showcase considerable growth from 2021 to 2027 Roofing underlayment is commonly used as supplemental protection in roofing systems. Increasing maintenance activities in commercial and residential properties, specifically in developed countries, have increased the demand for synthetic roofing underlays in recent years. In addition, product growth will spur owing to its resistance toward moisture & tear. The majority of synthetic underlays demonstrate self-healing effects that minimize leak incidences.

Moreover, several synthetic underlays have additional features, such as peel-and-stick backings & anti-slip surfaces, that offer better performance at an affordable price. Synthetic roofing underlayment will witness an increasing penetration in the Asian and European markets owing to its ability to be used as ice and water barriers. Moreover, the adoption of building codes that specify the use of synthetic underlays will propel the market growth. VOC emissions and Particulate Matters (PM) while manufacturing asphalt-based roofing underlayment are key restraining factors of the industry growth.

The roofing underlayment market from rubberized asphalt is poised to register considerable growth of around 5.5% CAGR through 2027. Growth in this segment is mainly attributed to its inherent flexibility, which makes it ideal for extreme weather conditions.

The roofing underlayment market size from commercial construction is likely to generate more than USD 1 billion by 2027. Increasing economic activities in Asia Pacific and Latin American will create scopes for infrastructure development and commercial works, which will drive the overall industry revenue.

Europe is likely to capture nearly 30% of the revenue share by 2027. Factors including high disposable incomes, low-interest rates, and significant levels of net migration will boost the residential construction sector growth in the region. Many European governments have focused on substantial developments to make buildings more energy-efficient, which will influence the overall industry size in the near future.

Key market players in the roofing underlayment market are Atlas Roofing Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Braas Monier Building Corporation, Duro-Last Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., Johns Manville, Certain Teed Corporation, VaproShield, DuPont de Numerous, Inc., Tamko Building Products, Inc., Gardner Gibson, Polyglass, Tarco, Owens Corning, GAF Materials, MFM Building Products Mfg., Boral Roofing LLC., Keene Building Products, IKO Industries, Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., etc.

Some of the major findings in the roofing underlayment market report include:

The increasing demand for rubberized asphalt in roofing solutions to avoid initial leakage.





The rapid adoption of roofing underlayment products in the residential construction, commercial, and non-residential construction sectors.





Rising growth in restructuring and renovation activities across European and North American countries will augment product demand.





Changing customer preferences toward environmental-friendly products for building construction coupled with stringent environmental regulations will proliferate the overall market revenue.





Key roofing underlayment market participants are engaged in expanding their geographical presence, research & innovation, and Merger & Acquisition (M&A) to gain competitive advantages in the market.





