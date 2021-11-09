ContraFect’s New Data Presented at NACFC Demonstrate Potential of Direct Lytic Agents to Treat Pulmonary Infections in Patients with Cystic Fibrosis

YONKERS, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, announces today that data from the Company’s DLA programs, including lysin CF-370 and amurin peptide AM1, demonstrate the potential for their development as treatments for pulmonary infections associated with cystic fibrosis. These data were recently presented at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) which was held virtually from November 2-5, 2021.



These direct lytic agents show in vitro activity against the most prevalent Gram-negative pathogens, including multi-drug resistant (MDR) strains commonly associated with pulmonary infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Nine of these MDR strains were evaluated. Currently, few treatment options exist to address these infections, and persons with cystic fibrosis are even more vulnerable. The data further support the in vitro activity profile of CF-370 and AM1 against specific Gram-negative pathogens, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Stenotrophomonas maltophilia, and Achromobacter spp.

Raymond Schuch, Ph.D., Vice President, Research, ContraFect Corporation, delivered the poster presentation entitled “Direct Lytic Agents (DLAs), a Novel Family of Antimicrobial Agents, Exert Potent in vitro Bactericidal Activity Against Gram-negative (GN) Pathogens Which Cause Pulmonary Infections in CF Patients, Including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Stenotrophomonas maltophilia, and Achromobacter xylosoxidans”. The presentation is available on the Company’s website.

About Cystic Fibrosis

According to the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Foundation, infections are a problem for people with cystic fibrosis because they can cause fever, difficulty breathing, coughing, and excessive inflammation. A cycle of recurring infections and inflammation gradually destroys lung tissue. People with CF are susceptible to infections from bacteria, viruses, and fungi because abnormally thick, sticky mucus traps these germs in the airways. They also are prone to infections because their mucus and airway liquid does not have the same infection-fighting properties as normal mucus. This abnormal mucus provides an ideal environment for bacteria to form protective layers -- known as biofilms -- that make them more difficult to kill. For more information visit: https://www.cff.org/What-is-CF/About-Cystic-Fibrosis/

About Exebacase (CF-301):

Exebacase is an anti-staphylococcal recombinantly-produced lysin (cell wall hydrolase enzyme) with potent bactericidal activity against Staph aureus, a major cause of bloodstream infections (BSIs) also known as bacteremia. It is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S. and was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of MRSA bloodstream infections, including right-sided endocarditis, when used in addition to standard of care (SOC) anti-staphylococcal antibiotics.

Exebacase is currently being studied in the Phase 3 DISRUPT superiority design study of exebacase in patients with Staph aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. In the Company’s Phase 2 study of exebacase, a pre-specified analysis of MRSA-infected patients showed that the clinical responder rate at Day 14 in patients treated with exebacase was nearly 43-percentage points higher than in patients treated with SOC antibiotics alone (74.1% for patients treated with exebacase compared to 31.3% for patients treated with SOC antibiotics alone (p=0.010)). In addition to the higher rate of clinical response, MRSA-infected patients treated with exebacase showed a 21-percentage point reduction in 30-day all-cause mortality (p=0.056), a four-day lower median length of hospital stay and meaningful reductions in hospital readmission rates.

Exebacase has the potential to be a first-in-class treatment for Staph aureus bacteremia. The lysin was licensed from The Rockefeller University and is being developed at ContraFect.

About ContraFect

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of DLAs, including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our platform of DLAs, which include lysins and amurin peptides. Lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. Amurin peptides are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including P. aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Enterobacter species. We believe that the properties of our lysins and amurin peptides will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as methicillin-resistant Staph aures (MRSA) and P. aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis. We have completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis, with our lead lysin candidate, exebacase, which is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S. Exebacase, currently being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study, was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of MRSA bloodstream infections, including right-sided endocarditis, when used in addition to SOC anti-staphylococcal antibiotics.

