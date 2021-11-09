Pensa Systems to Discuss New Approaches to Improve On-Shelf Availability and Increase Sales Amidst Unprecedented Industry Disruptions

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pensa Systems , a leading innovator in retail shelf intelligence, will host a webinar with retail data analytics expert Jared Schrieber to discuss how brands and retailers can drive sales in a year of unprecedented disruption and omnichannel growth, with new consumer behaviors, unexpected spikes in demand and ongoing supply chain disruptions driving stockouts to unprecedented levels. During the discussion, attendees will also gain actionable insights from a recent study of 25,000 CPG brands to understand how the 50 fastest growing brands accelerated sales and market share.



WHO: Jared Schrieber, co-founder and former CEO, Infoscout (now Numerator)

Richard Schwartz, President and CEO, Pensa Systems WHAT: Today, brands and retailers can no longer afford to have limited visibility of what’s on store shelves. This discussion with shine light on hidden data levers that can help brands and retailers bridge the gap between Point-of-Sale (POS) and inventory data to improve customer experience and gain competitive advantage as well as determine when and where to allocate limited supply to avoid losing sales. In addition, attendees will learn how to use new data sources to take advantage of emerging opportunities and position themselves for future growth. WHEN: Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Central Time

At a time, when brands and retailers need to improve in-store product availability and store performance, Pensa’s automated shelf intelligence, powered by advanced AI and video-based computer vision, has become the source of truth about what’s happening on the retail shelf. Pensa’s unique data signal closes the gap between retail inventory and POS data, helping brands and retailers minimize stockouts and reduce omnichannel product substitutions as they fight for customers and incremental sales.



About Pensa Systems

Pensa is the leader in retail shelf intelligence, powered by patented advanced AI and video-based computer vision. Pensa delivers the source of truth about what’s happening on the retail shelf to minimize stockouts, increase shelf share, optimize product planning and improve the customer experience for the omnichannel world. Pensa partners with top CPG brands and retailers globally, including Johnson & Johnson, General Mills, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Circle K, and Unilever to address a trillion-dollar “blind spot” at a critical time in the industry. Please visit pensasystems.com to learn more, and stay connected via Twitter and LinkedIn .

