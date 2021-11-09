Global Tariff Trends SnapShot Series of Reports 2021: An Insight into Operators' Products and Service Offerings

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tariff Trends SnapShots 2021 Series - An Insight into Operators' Products and Service Offerings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Tariff Trends SnapShot Service provides in-depth analysis of telecoms pricing issues in an easy-to-read PowerPoint format delivered 20 times a year.

With the upcoming 20 issues - the 2021 Tariff Trends SnapShot Series - the analyst intends to provide analysis of key pricing topics in five main sections including the following:

Latest on trends on new services, mobile payment, 5G, FWA etc

Regular hot topics - to include updates on the latest in postpaid and prepaid, Mobile Data pricing, device and plan bundling

How content is bundled and sold to consumers

How are new services positioned and sold, insurance, ehealth, OTT etc.

The key markets - to include surveys of pricing in emerging markets and selected MNO pricing strategies

Key Future Trends - Pricing for Segmentation

News and events - to include commentary and analysis on significant breaking news or events.

The Tariff Trends SnapShot service draws on the expertise of analysts and uses a unique database of telecoms pricing worldwide.

Sample SnapShots

More MNOs join the sub-brand wagon, a survey analysing 59 sub-brands offerings

Move to 'Unlimited' Mobile Data Tariffs, a survey of 50 operators' unlimited offerings

Latest in 5G Pricing - An analysis of 46 MNOs 5G product launches.

Relationship between e-services and the Mobile network operator, a survey of over 30 operators' e-services offerings

The growth in Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC) plans worldwide, a survey of 36 operators' FMC offerings

The latest Trend in Mobile Youth Offerings - A survey of 36 Operators' Youth Offerings

The trend in new types of smartphone financing worldwide - A survey of 47 Operators' Device Financing Schemes

Premium 5G mobile services and value-added services - A survey of 33 Operators' offering 5G with VAS services

A Survey of Mobile Operators' value-added services, - A Survey covering of 37 Operators' Value Added services

Latest Trends in Mobile Operators' Loyalty Schemes - A survey of 45 MNOs Loyalty Schemes

Insight into Fixed Wireless Access services

Pre Pay versus Post Pay plans - with a focus on 6 countries

MVNOs strategies in mature and developing markets

Fourth MNO strategy - Looking at the 4th MNO in selected countries

Types of content bundles offered with a plan

Mobile Premium Plans - what do they consist of?

Examples of MNO mobile apps worldwide - MNOs try to rival the AppStore

Innovative offers launched in 2021

A comparison of entry-priced plans

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skqecu