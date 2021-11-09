New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Growth Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177950/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global short fiber thermoplastic market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, consumer goods, and electrical and electronics end use industries. The global short fiber thermoplastic market is declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $16.8 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for light weight materials in different application markets where complex parts are designed.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of high temperature resistance grades of short fiber thermoplastic with PA6 to replace high cost resin systems like PA46 and PA12.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global short fiber thermoplastic market by by end use industry, reinforcement type, resin type, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Transportation

• Consumer Goods

• Electrical/Electronics

• Others



By Reinforcement Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber



By Resin Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyamide (PA)

• Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

• Others



By Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

In this market, glass fiber is the major reinforcement type used in different end use industries. The analyst forecast that glass fiber will remain the largest segment by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period because it offers high tensile strength and provides outstanding electrical properties.



Within the global short fiber thermoplastic market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for short fiber thermoplastic based products in transportation industry.



Europe is expected to remain the largest region by value and ROW is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.



Some of the major suppliers of the short fiber thermoplastic market are BASF SE, SABIC, DSM NV, DowDuPont, LyondellBasell, and LANXESS.



Features of the Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Market

• Market Size Estimates: Short fiber thermoplastic market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (KT).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: short fiber thermoplastic market size by various segments, such end use industry, fiber type, resin type, and regions in terms of value and volume

• Regional Analysis: short fiber thermoplastic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industry, reinforcement type, resin type, and regions for the short fiber thermoplastic market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, capacity expansion, and competitive landscape for the short fiber thermoplastic market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global short fiber thermoplastic market by end use industry (transportation, consumer goods, electrical and electronics (E&E), and others), reinforcement type (glass fiber, carbon fiber), resin type (PP, PA, PBT and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the short fiber thermoplastic market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the short fiber thermoplastic market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this short fiber thermoplastic market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the short fiber thermoplastic market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the short fiber thermoplastic market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the short fiber thermoplastic market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the short fiber thermoplastic market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the short fiber thermoplastic market?

