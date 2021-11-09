Modular UPS Market Is Expected to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global modular UPS market generated $3.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in rapid digitalization led to demand for reliable power supply and surge in demand for additional power supply drive the growth of the global modular UPS market. However, lack of awareness and requirement of high capital for modular UPS systems restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in the demand for large scale data center and cloud technology in IT sector present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the modular uninterrupted power supply (UPS) market, owing to shutdown of most of the government, energy and other sector corporate enterprises.

The pandemic resulted to business continuity challenges among various sectors which include construction, real estate, IT, healthcare, and manufacturing. This in turn, affected the market growth of modular UPS.

However, the modular UPS market is expected to recover soon, owing to increasing demand for cloud services and data center deployments across the globe

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global modular UPS market based on organization size, end use, capacity, and region.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the SME’s segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes analog segment.

Based on end use, the BFSI segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the telecom segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the same region is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global modular UPS market analyzed in the research include ABB, AEG Power Solutions, Eaton, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Huawei, Delta Electronics, Gamatronic, Tripp-Lite, and Toshiba International Corporation.

