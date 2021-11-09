Global Boat Speedometer Market Is Expected to Reach $0.5 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global boat speedometer market generated $0.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $0.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for cargo transformation through yachts, increase in tourism activities, and surge in adoption of boat speedometer in watersports activities drive the growth of the global boat speedometer market. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and presence of substitutes restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, growth in water based tourism presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.



Download Sample PDF (174 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/ 8637



COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure of the production of boat speedometers used in sailboats, motor boats, and yachts, thereby affecting the growth of the global boat speedometer market.

It further disrupted the whole supply chain, leading to difficulties for the manufacturers to supply raw materials.

However, the boat speedometer market is expected to recover by the end of 2021

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global boat speedometer market based on type, application, distribution channel, and region.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Boat Speedometer Market Request Here

Based on type, the digital segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes analog segment.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding 84% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America and LAMEA.



Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8637



Leading Players:

Leading players of the global boat speedometer market analyzed in the research include Faria Beede Instruments, Inc, Veethree Group, Flir Systems Inc (Raymarine Plc), Nasa Marine Ltd, Gaffrig Performance Inc Cruzpro Limited, Autometer Products, Compx International Inc (Livorsi Marine Inc), nKe Marine Electronics, and SAN GIORGIO S.E.I.N. srl.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:



Electronically Commutated Motors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 –2027



Marine Alternators and Motors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Hand and Power Tools Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Low Voltage Tension Motors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us: