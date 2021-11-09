Food Packaging Market Analysis 2021 | Beverage Packaging Market Growth by 2026

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Packaging Market:

According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global food packaging market size is expected to reach USD 463.65 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for high-quality food products and evolving lifestyles of consumers will influence the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in there report. The report also states that the market size stood at USD 304.98 billion in 2019.





List of Companies Profiled in the Global Food Packaging Market are:

Mondi Group (Austria)

Amcor plc (Australia)

Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

BALL CORPORATION (U.S.)

Stora Enso (Finland)

Constantia Flexibles (Austria)

Plastipak (U.S.)

Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland)

DS Smith (UK)

ExxonMobil Chemical (U.S.)





Rising Urban Population to Augment Growth In Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to increased retail infrastructure development in the region. The rising urban population levels in China, Japan, and India will influence the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The increasing disposable income and consumer demand for eco-friendly food packaging solutions will have a positive effect on the market.

The presence of various manufacturers in china is expected to accelerate revenue in the region. Moreover, the inflated demand for frozen food can be an essential factor fostering the growth of the market. The market in North America is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle. The booming food packaging in the U.S. will enable expansion of the market in North America.





Heavy Demand for Ready-to-eat Food to Aid Expansion

The increasing popularity of convenience food owing to its longer shelf life, easy portability and variety will foster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The various type of convivence food involve snacks, frozen food, finger food, candy, beverages, and others. These products are served hot and require less time for perpetration compared to other products. The increasing demand for ready-to-eat snacks can be a critical factor in spurring opportunities for the food packaging market in the forthcoming years. Similarly, the busy lifestyle of people has resulted in inflated demand for packaged food, which, in turn, will boost the market.

The increased disposable income in developing nations will contribute positively to the growth of the market. Additionally, the surge in the working population is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. The growing shift towards healthy packaged foods such as canned salmon packaged hard-boiled eggs, pre-cooked packaged grains, and others will propel the growth of the market.





Consumer Inclination towards Safe Packaged Food to Incite Development During COVID-19

The food packaging industry has witnessed an immense rise in business and operations amid the global pandemic. The growing need for packaging materials in the food industry has simultaneously improved scenarios for the grocery sector, therefore prompting restocking of shelves and aiding development.

The growing consumer proclivity towards healthy and safe packaged food during coronavirus has positively impacted the market. The evolving shift in preferences such as -packaged items mainly fruits & vegetables will further create opportunities for the market in the coming days.





Key Industry Development :

October 2019: Ball Corporation, an American manufacturing company built a new manufacturing plant of aluminum cups in Georgia with an investment of USD 200 million. This plant will cater to the high demand for sustainable beverage packaging in the US.





PART 2:

Beverage Packaging Market:

As per the study, The global beverage packaging market size is predicted to reach USD 177.04 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The increasing focus towards biodegradable and environment-friendly packaging will spur demand for beverage packaging, which in turn will boost the beverage packaging market trends.

Moreover, the rising adoption of compostable, recyclable, and biodegradable packaging material among manufacturers will subsequently create growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the growing importance of environment-friendly products will impel companies to offer eco-friendly packaging solutions, which in turn will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable years.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Beverage Packaging Market are:

Ardagh Group

Crown Holdings

Saint Gobain

Sonoco Products Company

Tetra Laval

Toyo Seikan





Presence of Prominent Players to Augment Growth in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 30.64 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the high production of beverages such as beer, wine, soft drinks, packaged drinking water, energy drink, cold-pressed juice, and others.

Europe is predicted to witness steady growth in the forthcoming years owing to the growing consumption of alcohol in countries such as UK, Germany, Spain, and others. However, the ban on single-use plastic and the implementation of strict regulations regarding plastic will consequently hamper the growth of the market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise significantly in the forthcoming years owing to the rapid urbanization and rising disposable income.





Competitive Landscape

Acquisition of Novio Packaging by Berlin Packaging to Boost Market Prospects

Berlin Packaging, a supplier of packaging services based in Chicago, Illinois, United States announced that it has signed an agreement with Novio Packaging, a manufacturer of PET and HDPE containers for its Netherlands based Novio Packaging Group B.V. The strategic acquisition of Berlin Packaging will strengthen its European plastic offering, enhance its expertise in personal care pharmaceutical, food, and sports nutrition verticals, and expands its northern European footprint.





