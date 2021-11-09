Global Fall Protection Equipment Market (2021 to 2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Soft Goods, Hard Goods, Rescue Kits, Body Belts, Full Body Harness, and Others) and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fall protection equipment market is expected to grow from US$ 2,934.86 million in 2021 to US$ 4,606.61 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2028.



North America is home to many major market players such as MSA, 3M, Honeywell, Falltech, and Guardian. Many major initiatives have been taken by companies in North America to boost the growth of the fall protection equipment market. Further, the US is worried about the safety and health of its workers, which has prompted the government to embrace fall protection devices. The country has established various authorities to regulate safety norms and procedures, such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). OSHA is a health and safety regulations and compliance organization that provides workers with 10-hour and 30-hour awareness training on OSHA regulations and standards that apply to various occupational vocations. North American countries experienced considerable economic loss during the first two quarters of 2020, owing to the high count of COVID-19 cases, particularly in the US. Various restrictions imposed by governments resulted in a decrease in the production performance of manufacturing, construction, metal & mining, and commercial industries, which was a main cause of the economic slowdown.



The fall protection equipment market is segmented into product type and application. Based on product type, the fall protection equipment market is segmented into soft goods, hard goods, rescue kits, body belts, full body harness, and others. The first element of a fall prevention system is the soft goods (those made from webbing, synthetic fibers, and rope), which must be updated regularly. Harnesses, lanyards, and ropes are among the major types of soft goods. These devices are used to connect a fixed and non-stationary object and are often made of rope, cable, or webbing with locking gear. Some safety equipment is used in conjunction with a shock absorber, intended to control deceleration when the rope reaches its end. Improved comfort is a fundamental goal of soft goods development. Increased cushioning and soft materials, as well as lightweight components like aluminum D-rings, are also used. Based on geography, the fall protection equipment market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America accounted for a significant share in the global market.



The fall protection equipment market operates in a highly fragmented and competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden their addressable market by expanding their current offerings and diversifying their client base, all the prominent players face high competition, both from start-ups and established companies. The key companies profiled in the fall protection equipment market include 3M; Falltech; French Creek Production; Frontline; Guardian Fall Protection; Kee Safety; KwikSafety; MSA Safety Incorporated; Honeywell International Inc.; and Tritech Fall Protection. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year-on-year.



Reasons to buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the fall protection equipment market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the fall protection equipment market thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth US market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Fall Protection Equipment Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Fall protection equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Stringent Safety Regulations

5.1.2 Rise in Construction Activities

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Automation Across Industries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Innovation in Fall Protection Equipment

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Fall Safety Training Apps and Games

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints



6. Fall Protection Equipment - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Overview

6.2 Global Fall protection equipment Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Fall Protection Equipment Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Fall Protection Equipment Market Breakdown, by Type, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Soft Goods

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Soft Goods Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Hard Goods

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Hard Goods Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Rescue Kits

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Rescue Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Body Belts

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Body Belts Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Full Body Harness

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Full Body Harness Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Fall Protection Equipment Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Fall Protection Equipment Market Breakdown, By Application, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Construction

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Transportation

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Oil & Gas

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Oil & Gas Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Mining

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Mining Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 Energy and Utilities

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Energy and Utilities Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.8 Telecom

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Telecom Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Fall Protection Equipment System Market - Geographic Analysis

10. On Fall Protection Equipment Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic

10.5 South America Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Market Initiative



12. Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Falltech

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 French Creek Production

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Frontline

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Guardian Fall Protection

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Kee Safety

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 KwikSafety

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 MSA Safety Incorporated

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Tritech Fall Protection

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftzb7a