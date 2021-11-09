Sustainable Plastics Market Report 2020-2030 is projected to reach at a market value of US$828.8 billion by 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has launched a new report Sustainable Plastics Market Report 2020-2030: Forecasts by Category (Bio-Based Plastics, Biodegradable Plastics), by Bio-Based Plastics (PE, PET, PA, PP, PEF, PTT), by Biodegradable Plastics (Starch Blends, PLA, PBAT, PBS, PHA), by Packaging (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging), by Process (Recyclable, Reusable), by Application (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging, Textiles, Agriculture & Horticulture, Consumer Goods, Coatings & Adhesives, Automotive & Transport, Building & Construction, Electrics & Electronics). Plus Leading Regional and National Analysis and Profiles of Leading Sustainable Plastics Companies.



Why are Sustainable Plastics Products Gaining Massive Traction Globally?

Visiongain has recently published a report on Global sustainable plastics , which has answers for all your sales queries. Visiongain estimates that the global sustainable plastics market was valued at US$217.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$828.8 billion by 2030. Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2020-2030. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% in the first half period 2020-2025 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 14.5% in the other half period 2025-2030.

What has triggered the packaging manufacturers to switch over to the sustainable plastic?

Sustainable plastics development has been driven by drawbacks of conventional plastics, particularly concerning use of fossil resources, recycling, littering and pollution. With a number of national bans and regulations due to come into effect in 2020 and an increased emphasis on producer responsibility, particularly in Europe, companies will come under increased pressure to put into action robust plans to achieve their plastic commitments and invest the necessary resources into implementing those plans.

How are prominent players reinforcing their position across the global business?

Key Players in the Market

Braskem S.A.

NatureWorks LLC

BASF SE

Corbion NV

Arkema S.A.

Kingfa Sci. &Tech.Co., Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

Biome Technologies plc

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

