Opportunities and Competitive Analysis of the Organic Binder Market

The future of the organic binder market looks promising with opportunities in construction, and paint & coating applications. The global organic binder market declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $18.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for UV protection or heat and weather resistance, and a smooth ride surface in the road construction industry, accounts for a rise in the use of organic binder.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of thin-bed technology for the construction industry.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global organic binder market by application, by product, by form and region as follows:



By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Construction

• Paint and Coating

• Others



By Product [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Acrylic

• EVA

• Alkyd

• Epoxy

• Others



By Form [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Dispersible Powder

• Dispersion

• Solid Resin



By Region [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

In this market, acrylic, EVA(ethylene-vinyl acetate), alkyd, and epoxy are the major product form used for manufacturing organic binder. The analyst forecasts that acrylic based organic binder will remain the largest segment by value and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecasted period due to increasing demand in water based paint and coating market.



Within the global organic binder market, construction will remain the largest end use industry by value due to an increase in road construction and infrastructure development, making organic binder more active in this industry. Paint and coating is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Europe will remain the largest region by value due to the growth in construction and paint and coating industries. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Some of the global organic binder manufacturers profiled in this report include. BASF, DowDupont, Wacker, Harmony Additive, OILEX, and Endura.



Features of the Global Organic Binder Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global organic binder market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Global organic binder market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global organic binder market size by various segments, such as application, by product, by form, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global organic binder market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, by product, by form, and regions for the global organic binder market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global organic binder market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global organic binder market by application (construction, paint and coating, and others), product (acrylic, EVA, alkyd, epoxy, and others), form (dispersible powder, dispersion and solid resin), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global organic binder market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global organic binder market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global organic binder market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global organic binder market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global organic binder market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global organic binder market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global organic binder market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global organic binder market?

