Slinger to Enter Romanian Tennis Market with New Distribution Agreement

With 18 years of experience representing leading tennis and sports brands, A&A Sport Total will bring the Slinger Bag and Slinger products to the many tennis enthusiasts in Romania



BALTIMORE, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger® (OTCQB: SLBG ), a leading connected sports technology company, today announced a new distribution agreement to bring the Slinger Bag and future products to the Romanian tennis market. Slinger is partnering with A&A Sport Total, an experienced tennis and sports group with experience representing leading brands such as Babolat.

“Today’s announcement continues our quest to bring the Slinger Bag and our leading tennis brand to all corners of the tennis world,”said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger. “Romania is a country that punches above its weight in terms of tennis success and participation, and we look forward to seeing how the country and its coaches, pros and tennis enthusiasts take to the Slinger Bag and our future innovations for the sport of tennis.”

Tennis is one of the most popular sports in Romania, with past and current star players on both the men’s and women’s tours like Ilie Nastase, the first world No. 1 in the ATP rankings with multiple Grand Slam titles. Women’s tennis, though, has carried the mantle for Romania since then, with standout careers from Florența Mihai, Virginia Ruzici, Irina Spîrlea, Ruxandra Dragomir and more recently former No. 1 player Simona Halep . Young stars Bianca Andreescu from Canada and Emma Raducanu from the United Kingdom have strong roots in Romania as well. Romania currently has eight women ranked inside of the world’s top 150, trailing only Russia, the USA and Czech Republic.

“There is a tremendous demand for tennis products and equipment in Romania right now, and we are proud to get the opportunity to bring the Slinger Bag to the country,” said Andrei Novaceanu, Owner & CEO of A&A Sport Total.

The Slinger Bag has quickly become one of the most sought-after consumer tech products in tennis, receiving widespread acclaim in the process and is now sold in 60+ countries on five continents and has achieved distribution deals worth over $250M over the next five years.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

A&A Sport Total was born in 2003. A&A Sport Total associates its name with top companies in the sports industry. Our personal touch creates valuable partnerships with sports stores, pro shops, sports clubs and coaches. We also reach our end consumers through our Tennis Revolution® physical and online store. As the 2nd generation of tennis coaches and 3rd generation of professional athletes, we want to share the knowledge we gained on and off the court throughout the years. We believe that everyone should have access to the products, but most importantly, to the information which leads to a healthy lifestyle. Our target is to reach everyone, from the top athlete to the recreational one.

Slinger® is a leading connected sports company focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across tennis and other ball sports. Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities, and is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger has underpinned its proof of concept with over $250M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020 for the Slinger Bag®. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie, the former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive, Slinger® is disrupting what are traditional global sports markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

