Luxury Packaging Market Forecast 2020-2030, By Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has launched a new report Luxury Packaging Market Report 2020-2030 : Value Forecasts by Material (Paper-board, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Metal and Others), by End User (Cosmetics & Fragrances, Confectionery, Watches & Jewelry, Alcoholic Drinks, Food & Non-Alcoholic Drinks and Other End User). Plus Analysis of Leading Companies



Market Definition:

• Luxury packaging is an important specialized market in enormous packaging industry globally. Though it plays small part in the global packaging industry, the environmental impacts of it are on the heavier side. Over the past few years luxury packaging market is known to be a lucrative and highly profitable market as consumer buying preference of luxury products is increasing across the globe.

• Luxury packaging market is classified based on material into paperboard, wood, plastic, glass, metal and others packaging materials. Further based on the end-users’ market is segmented into cosmetics & fragrances, confectionary, watches & jewelry, alcoholic drinks, food & non- alcoholic drinks and other end-user

Download Exclusive Sample Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/luxury-packaging-market-forecast-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Market Overview and Trends:

• The increase in packaging innovations is another major factor anticipated to drive the market growth in years to come

• In the base year 2019 glass material type held the largest market share followed by plastic and paperboard respectively

• The rising investments and expenditure on innovation and technology by luxury product manufacturers for luxury packaging is anticipated to enhance the market demand during the forecast period

• Rising disposable income accompanied by changing lifestyle of consumers are major factor for the growth of luxury packaging in the aforementioned nations

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Use of Sustainable and Bio-degradable Packaging

• Demand for Travel and Retail Chains Due to Increase in Tourism

• Increasing demand from emerging economies

• Increasing investment in developing novel packaging material by the manufacturers

• Growing technological dominance of luxury packaging in the electronic assembly industries

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Volatility in luxury packaging raw material prices

• Matured electronics market in the developed countries

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/luxury-packaging-market-forecast-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Material Type

• Paperboard Market, 2019-2030

• Wood Market, 2019-2030

• Plastic Market, 2019-2030

• Glass Market, 2019-2030

• Metal Market, 2019-2030

• Others Market, 2019-2030

End User

• Cosmetics & Fragrances Market, 2019-2030

• Confectionary Market, 2019-2030

• Watches & Jewelry Market, 2019-2030

• Alcoholic Drinks Market, 2019-2030

• Food & Non- Alcoholic Drinks Market, 2019-2030

• Other End User Market, 2019-2030

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

North America Market, 2019-2030

• U.S. Market, 2019-2030

• Canada Market, 2019-2030

Europe Market, 2019-2030

• Germany Market, 2019-2030

• UK Market, 2019-2030

• France Market, 2019-2030

• Spain Market, 2019-2030

• Italy Market, 2019-2030

• Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2030

Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2030

• China Market, 2019-2030

• Japan Market, 2019-2030

• India Market, 2019-2030

• Australia Market, 2019-2030

• Indonesia Market, 2019-2030

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2030

LATAM Market, 2019-2030

• Brazil Market, 2019-2030

• Mexico Market, 2019-2030

• Rest of Latin America Market, 2019-2030

MEA Market, 2019-2030

• GCC Market, 2019-2030

• South Africa Market, 2019-2030

• Rest of MEA Market, 2019-2030

Competitive Analysis:

• The global luxury packaging market is a fairly competitive and fragmented market due to a mix of experienced and new players

• There are a few players that manufacture present globally which are involved in only luxury packaging while some of the major ones have acquired their manufacturing units as side products

• Only a few companies account for a major market share and hence, the degree of competition among the suppliers is high as the players in the market are active globally as well as regionally

• There are many companies operating in the market, however, number of players are entering in the market by developing more standardized and cost-effective products

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors

Major Market Players:

• Some of the major players are WestRock Company, Ardagh Group, DS Smith Plc, and International Paper Company among others

Companies covered in the report include:

• GPA Luxury Packaging

• PROGRESS PACKAGING LTD.

• HH Deluxe Packaging

• Prestige Packaging Industries Limited

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• Ardagh Group

• Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd.

• Owens-Illinois Inc.

• DS Smith Plc.

• Design Packaging, Inc.

• International Paper

• McLaren Packaging

• WestRock Company

• Ekol Ofset

• Winter & Company AG

• Glossary

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else.

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Luxury Packaging Market . You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Plastic Packaging Sector ; click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.



