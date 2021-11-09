New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities and Competitive Analysis of the Non-Woven Textile Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177947/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the non-woven textile market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, and construction industry. The global non-woven textile market declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of composites in different end use industries and performance benefits of non-woven textiles as it offers better drapablity and delamination in composite structures.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of new defect control technology for designing fabrics with no defects for better mechanical properties.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global non-woven textile market by end use industry, material type, product type, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Transportation

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace and Defense

• Construction

• Others



By Material Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Carbon Fiber

• Glass Fiber

• Natural Fiber and Others



By Product Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Non-Crimp Textiles

• CSM/CFM



By Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

In this market, non-crimp, and chopped strand mat (CSM)/continuous fiber manufacturing (CFM) are used as product type. The analyst forecasts that non-crimp textile will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to the increasing use in wind energy, transportation, and aerospace industries. chopped strand mat (CSM)/continuous fiber manufacturing (CFM) is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecasted period.



Within the global non-woven textile market, wind energy will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume. Aerospace and defense is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials and replacement of woven textiles.



By material, carbon fiber, glass fiber, and natural fiber are the major non-woven textile by material type. Glass fiber will remain the largest segment by value and volume and the natural and other fiber is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume due to the presence of major composite component manufacturers for wind energy and transportation and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Some of the global non-woven textile manufacturers profiled in this report include Saertex, Sigmatex, Vectorply, SGL, and Hexcel.



Features of the Global Non-Woven Textile Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global non-woven textile market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Global non-woven textile market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global non-woven textile market size by various segments, such as end use industry, material type, and product type in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Global non-woven textile market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industry, material type, product type, and regions for the global non-woven textile market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, capacity expansion, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global non-woven textile market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global non-woven textile market by end use industries (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, construction, and others), by product type (non crimp and CSM/CFM), by material type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and natural fiber and others),i and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global non-woven textile market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global non-woven textile market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global non-woven textile market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global non-woven textile market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global non-woven textile market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global non-woven textile market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global non-woven textile market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global non-woven textile market?

