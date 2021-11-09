New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Polyurethane Tooling Board Market: Growth Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177946/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global polyurethane (PU) tooling board market looks promising with opportunities in automotive, marine, wind energy, and aerospace & defense application. The global polyurethane tooling board market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19 However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026. The major driver of growth for this market is increasing usage of polyurethane tooling boards in the automotive and aerospace industries due to low cost and shorter prototype production time.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increased demand for high temperature boards, and development of custom-sized tooling boards.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global polyurethane tooling board market by application, and region as follows:



By Application (Value ($M) and Volume (Million Board Feet) from 2015 to 2026):

• Automotive

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others



By Region (Value ($M) and Volume (Million Board Feet) from 2015 to 2026):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Within the global polyurethane tooling board market, automotive segment will remain the largest application by value and value due to excellent surface finish, high dimensional stability, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and high glass transition temperatures. Aerospace & defense is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market for Polyurethane tooling board because of the growing demand for polyurethane tooling boards for developing prototypes for formula one cars, motorsports vehicles, and lightweight vehicles. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Some of the major suppliers for the polyurethane tooling board are profiled in the report are Camtek (Sika), RAMPF Tooling Solutions, General Plastics, OBO Werke, and CMT Materials.



Features of the Global Polyurethane Tooling Board Market



• Market Size Estimates: Polyurethane tooling board market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (Million Board Feet)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Polyurethane tooling board market size by various segments, such as application and region in terms of value shipment.

• Regional Analysis: Polyurethane tooling board market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as application, and regions for the global polyurethane tooling board market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, capacity expansion, certification and licensing, and competitive landscape for the global polyurethane tooling board market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global polyurethane tooling board market as application (automotive, marine, wind energy, and aerospace & defense), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global polyurethane tooling board market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global polyurethane tooling board market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global polyurethane tooling board market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global polyurethane tooling board market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global polyurethane tooling board market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global polyurethane tooling board market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global polyurethane tooling board market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global polyurethane tooling board market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177946/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________