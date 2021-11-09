New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis of the Natural Fiber Composite Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177945/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global natural fiber composites market looks promising with opportunities in automotive, and building and construction applications. The global natural fiber composites market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19 However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.6 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2026. The major driver for the growth of this market is the rise in demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials in various applications, such as automotive, building & construction, and others.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include government support to innovate and commercial use of bio-based composites, and emergence of new applications.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global natural fiber composites market by application, process, fiber, resin, and region as follows:



By Applicaton [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Automotive

• Building and Construction

• Others



By Process [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Compression Molding

• Injection Molding

• Others



By Fiber [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Hemp

• Flax

• Kenaf

• Jute

• Others



By Resin [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Polypropylene (PP)

• PE

• PLA

• Others



By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Rest of the World



In this market, hemp, flax, kenaf, and jute are the major fibers used for in different applications. The analyst forecasts that flax natural fiber composites is expected to remain the largest segment due to its environmentally friendly alternative of synthetic fibers in fiber reinforced polymer composites. Hemp natural fiber composites segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period.



Within the global natural fiber composites market, automotive segment will remain the largest application by value and value due to increasing concern for passenger safety, government mandates for better fuel economy, and end-of-life vehicles directive. Automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market for natural fiber composites because of growth in applications. Europe is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of due to higher acceptance level of environmentally sustainable composite materials by automotive OEMs, government directives.



Some of the global natural fiber composites manufacturers profiled in this report include Procotex, FlexForm, Fiber

Gran, Green

Gran, and Tecnaro.



Features of the Global Natural Fiber Composites Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global natural fiber composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Global natural fiber composites market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global natural fiber composites market size by various segments, such as application, process, fiber, and resin in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional Analysis: Global natural fiber composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as application, process, fiber, resin, and regions for the global natural fiber composites market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, capacity expansion, and competitive landscape for the global natural fiber composites market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global natural fiber composites market as application (automotive, building and construction, and others), fiber (hemp, flax, kenaf, jute, and others), resin (polypropylene, polyethylene, polylactic acid, and others), process (compression molding, injection molding, and others), and region (North America, Europe, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global natural fiber composites market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global natural fiber composites market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global natural fiber composites market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global natural fiber composites market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global natural fiber composites market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global natural fiber composites market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global natural fiber composites market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global natural fiber composites market?





