Enphase Energy to Host Investor Day on November 16, 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it will host its Investor Day in San Francisco, CA on November 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PST.



In-person attendance is by invitation only as space for the event is limited. The presentation will be a live virtual webcast found in the Events & Presentations section of Enphase Energy's investor relations website at investor.enphase.com . A replay of the presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website within 24 hours after the event concludes.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 39 million microinverters, and over 1.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

