Active Biotech’s partner NeoTX to Present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Lund, November 9, 2021 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) and its partner NeoTX announce today a presentation on naptumomab estafenatox (naptumomab, NAP), at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2021) 36th Annual Meeting being held November 10-14, 2021 at the Walter E. Washington convention Center in Washington D.C and virtually.

The poster presentation will highlight preclinical data demonstrating that naptumomab enhances CAR-T cells potency and can boost CAR-T efficacy against solid tumors.

Accepted abstract will be available online on the SITC website from November 9, 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time (EST), 2:00 pm Central European Time (CET).

Poster Details:

Abstract Title: Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS), Naptumomab Estafenatox (NAP), enhances CAR-T cells potency and can boost CAR-T efficacy against solid tumors

Abstract Number: 576 (ePoster)

Lead Author: Yael Sagi, Ph.D.

Category: Combination Immunotherapies

Date & Time: The ePoster will be on display on the SITC 2021 virtual meeting platform from 7 am EST on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 until the virtual meeting platform is closed on Jan. 9, 2022

See also www.neotx.com for NeoTX’s communication related to this information.

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to a clinical phase I study with a topical ophthalmic formulation, to be followed by phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

About NeoTX

NeoTX is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company which is developing targeted anticancer immunotherapies utilizing its proprietary Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) platform. TTS binds a genetically engineered bacterial determinant to the tumor surface while simultaneously activating and expanding tumor specific immune cells that are then redirected from the periphery to the tumor to mount an effective response. The company’s lead TTS molecule, naptumomab estafenatox is currently in clinical development for advanced solid tumors.

Naptumomab was licensed from Active Biotech to NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd in 2016. NeoTX is responsible for the global development and commercialization of naptumomab for the treatment of cancer under the license agreement.

Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2 pm CET on November 9, 2021.

