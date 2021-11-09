SusGlobal Energy Corp. CEO Discusses Waste-to-Revenue Strategy in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Marc Hazout, CEO, SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) (“SNRG” or “the Company”), to discuss the monetary potential of the Company’s voluntary, environmentally friendly operation.



SNRG is an innovator of sustainable waste management solutions for municipalities. The Company recently signed an agreement with Blue Source Canada (“Bluesource”), which will assist the Company in monetizing carbon credits obtained from its organic waste processing and composting facility in Belleview, Ontario.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Hazout emphasized the timeliness of the agreement as world leaders are currently meeting at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Scotland.

“One of the main topics [at COP26] is landfilling organic waste, which produces the most greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. Of course, carbon credits are a solution to try and offset the carbon that is being emitted,” Hazout said, noting that Tesla was one of the first companies to turn a profit by selling environmental credits earlier this year.

Hazout explained how carbon credit monetization works. As Leaders in the Circular Economy®, SNRG diverts organic waste away from landfills, routing it through a proprietary conversion process that creates regenerative products such dry compost and liquid fertilizer. Bluesource will audit the tonnage to determine the amount of carbon credits the Company should receive. From here, SNRG will sell its credits to large emitters who need to offset their own carbon footprint.

For now, the incentivized system is voluntary, but world governments leaning toward legislation that would require zero-emissions and thus increase the value of carbon credits. “Eventually we’re going to graduate toward a mandatory market, and those are the markets that are being discussed at COP26,” Hazout said.

At this point, SNRG will leverage its infrastructure and processing facilities to meet the needs of municipalities and haulers affected by this change. “Once no more landfilling organic waste becomes law then SNRG, we will be operating at capacity and the revenue that we will generate will be much more than any carbon credits that we would obtain,” said Hazout. “It’s a win-win situation for SNRG, whose model has always been to divert organic waste from landfill and then produce regenerative products as part of our circular economy model.”

The interview also highlighted SusGro™, SNRG’s pathogen-free, organic liquid biofertilizer derived from organic waste. Awarded the "2021 Product Innovation Award in the Fertilizer Market" by Lucintel, SusGro™ plays a crucial role in the Company’s goals for 2022.

“We begin processing in Q2 and we expect revenues to grow exponentially,” said Hazout. “Without a doubt, 2022 is a year that we’re going to set significant milestones. We’re going to see a significant increase in revenues, and of course that will translate to appreciation in the share price as we continue to maximize shareholder value.”

