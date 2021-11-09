Atlas® Van Lines Selects PowerFleet to Optimize Trailer Utilization and Visibility Across Entire Fleet

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing high-value enterprise assets, has signed a national deal with Atlas® Van Lines, Inc., one of the largest household goods movers in the U.S, to upgrade its trailer tracking solution. The upgrade will allow Atlas to gain insight into its fleet to improve utilization, optimize fleet size and improve customer satisfaction.



Atlas will leverage PowerFleet’s LV-500 along with its cloud-based reporting tool, which brings greater intelligence to transport management. The solution will provide better asset visibility and increased utilization across Atlas’s existing fleet. Using PowerFleet’s trailer tracking solution, Atlas will be able to better analyze dormancy and trailer pools at all its agent’s locations. This will help to cut costs associated with underutilized vans by re-allocating them and help cut employees’ time searching for available trailers.

“We needed to upgrade our trailer tracking solution in order to prepare for the sunset of 3G,” said Phil Wahl, president of Atlas Logistics, Inc., “It was critical that we could implement a solution that would integrate flawlessly into our existing transportation management system and provide continuous visibility to help improve efficiency.”

The PowerFleet LV-500 delivers frequent reporting on the status and location of trailers through PowerFleet’s cloud-based application. A self-contained device, the LV-500 is dual-powered, requires no connection to external power, can be installed in 10 minutes or less, and is designed to be rugged which provides extended years of maintenance-free performance.

“We are pleased Atlas has selected PowerFleet as their trusted business partner to deliver best-in-class trailer data solutions that will help improve their bottom line,” said Mark Stanton, GM of PowerFleet for Supply Chain Solutions. “We’re committed to making the process of migrating to 4G/LTE and implementing our solutions as easy as possible while ensuring product reliability, battery life, and ongoing support for all of our customers.”

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

PowerFleet Company Contact

Ned Mavrommatis, CFO

NMavrommatis@powerfleet.com

(201) 996-9000

PowerFleet Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

PWFL@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

PowerFleet Media Contact

Kayla Perkins

powerfleet@n6a.com

(978) 870-3598

