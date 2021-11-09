Apexigen To Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Sotigalimab in Post-Anti-PD-(L)1 Melanoma

-Webinar to be held Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET-



-Featuring Harriet Kluger, M.D., renowned researcher, medical oncologist and lead investigator in the Phase 2 study of sotigalimab in combination therapy for patients with post-anti-PD(L)1 melanoma-

-Data from Phase 2 study to be presented at SITC 2021;

abstract selected for the Annual Meeting Press Conference-

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on the therapeutic potential of sotigalimab in post-anti-PD-(L)1 melanoma, the Company’s lead immuno-oncology candidate, on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Sotigalimab is a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class CD40 agonist, with unique epitope specificity and Fc receptor engagement for optimal therapeutic effect and tolerability.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Harriet Kluger, M.D., from the Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Kluger will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with post-anti-PD-(L)1 melanoma and the sotigalimab phase 2 data in post-PD-1(L)1 patients.

Dr. Kluger and Apexigen’s Chief Medical Officer, Frank Hsu, M.D., will also lead a discussion on the most recent Phase 2 sotigalimab melanoma data. Apexigen's President and Chief Executive Officer, Xiaodong Yang, M.D., Ph.D., will then discuss recent pipeline advancements and provide a corporate update.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

The Phase 2 data of sotigalimab in patients with post-anti-PD-(L)1 melanoma will also be presented as a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting. Additionally, the abstract (#389) has been selected by members of the Communications Committee to be presented at the SITC 2021 Annual Meeting Press Conference, which is a virtual session showcasing selected abstracts.

Harriet Kluger, M.D., is a physician-scientist and medical oncologist at Yale Cancer Center who specializes in advanced melanoma or renal cell carcinoma. She is Director, Yale Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE) in Skin Cancer, Yale Cancer Center; Director, Yale Immuno-Oncology Training Program; Associate Cancer Center Director, Education, Training and Faculty Development; and Deputy Section Chief, Medical Oncology. Dr. Kluger participates in several clinical trials studying novel immuno-oncology agents. She runs an active research lab, and her interests focus on developing new drug regimens, identifying predictive biomarkers, and investigating resistance to therapy and mediators of toxicity from immune checkpoint inhibitors. In recent years she has also focused on brain metastases, given the prevalence of this indication in her clinical practice.

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient’s immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. Sotigalimab and Apexigen’s other programs were discovered using Apexigen’s proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product or product candidates discovered using APXiMAB are currently commercially available or in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

