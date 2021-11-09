RNA Disease Diagnostics Secures Exclusive License to Ground-Breaking RNA-Based Molecular Lateral Flow Assay Technology

- License Enables Development of RNADD’s AntiSense Molecular Diagnostic Platform for Home-Use Infectious Disease Testing -

BALTIMORE, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RNA Disease Diagnostics, Inc. (“RNADD” or the “Company”), a company developing a best-in-class molecular diagnostics platform to democratize point-of-care and home-use infectious disease detection, announced today that it has secured an exclusive global license to a rapid ribonucleic acid (“RNA”)-based molecular Lateral Flow Assay (“LFA”) technology jointly owned by the University of Maryland, Baltimore (“UMB”) and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (“UMBC”). The technology will be used with RNADD’s proprietary AntiSense Molecular Diagnostic Platform to develop the Company’s first rapid COVID-19, Influenza and Multiplex (COVID-19 + Influenza) home-use test kits.



RNADD previously obtained from UMB and UMBC a cutting-edge electrochemical sensor technology that the Company is using to develop its rapid point-of-care tests with accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity that is comparable to the gold standard RT-PCR lab diagnostic.

“Licensing this ground-breaking RNA-based LFA technology developed by Professor Dipanjan Pan, MSc, PhD and his teams at UMB and UMBC allows RNADD to now develop rapid, highly accurate molecular test kits for at-home use,” said Allan Oberman, co-Founder and Chairman of RNADD. “Current RT-PCR tests are highly accurate but because they require processing at a lab or the diagnostic site, they are particularly time and resource intensive. By eliminating the need for nucleic acid amplification and isolation, the LFA technology enables the development of viral infectious disease tests that provide results consistent with those of an RT-PCR, but can be easily conducted in the comfort of individuals’ own homes, with results available in a matter of minutes.”

An innovation in molecular testing, this newly licensed RNA-based LFA technology was a finalist for the Advanced Lateral Flow Conference’s Rapid Diagnostic Innovation Award during the November 1 - 3 meeting.

About RNA Disease Diagnostics

RNA Disease Diagnostics (RNADD) was formed to commercialize a best-in-class rapid and accurate molecular diagnostic technology platform that will democratize point-of-care and home-use testing, contributing to the prevention of infectious disease transmission for the better health for citizens of the world. The Company plans to leverage its proprietary AntiSense RNA diagnostic platform across multiple infectious diseases and to create highly accurate, quick, affordable, and minimally invasive disease diagnostic testing kits. Its initial focus is to deploy AntiSense diagnostic point-of-care (POC) and home-use (HUT) rapid diagnostic testing kits. For more information, visit www.rnadiseasediagnostics.com.

