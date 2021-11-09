BrewBilt is Now Brewing Its First Kolsch Craft Beer

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BrewBilt Brewing Company (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BRBL) today announced that the Company has begun brewing its craft beer recipes in test batches, in anticipation of initial sales beginning sometime in 2022.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, “The company is now brewing test batches of its first craft beer, a Kolsch-style ale, and preparing to contract brew for a variety of small and large companies, both in the United States and in Europe.”

Mr. Lewis further stated, “As a result of our market study, which included a visit to Europe, we believe that there is strong demand for American craft beers from the 20-30 year old demographic in Europe. While there are a few smaller breweries in the US distributing craft beer in Europe, we believe our products will meet with favorable demand from European consumers. To that end, we have started the process of contracting with domestic and international distributors for the distribution of our craft beers in the US and EU.”

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company is in the process of completing its brewing facility and obtaining permits that will allow it to brew craft lagers and ales with a particular focus on European-style lagers. The Company intends to offer its own lineup of craft beers as well as private label and contracting brewing services. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing’s production staff consists of industry veterans that will use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company’s need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, CEO

BrewBilt Brewing Company - BRBL

(530) 802-0036

Info@BrewBiltBrewing.com

Source: BrewBilt Brewing Company