Kevin A. DiGeronimo Elected to the Board of Directors of Middlefield Banc Corp.

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) (“Middlefield”) today announced Kevin A. DiGeronimo has been elected to the Board of Directors of Middlefield Banc Corp., and was named as a member to the Audit Committee. Mr. DiGeronimo replaces Clayton W. Rose, III who announced his retirement from the Board of Directors of Middlefield Banc Corp.



Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Kevin has been a valuable member of the Middlefield Bank Board of Directors since joining in January 2021. He is an active member of the business community partnering with hundreds of companies across our region.”

“I also want to thank Clay for his dedication and leadership as a board member of both the Middlefield Bank and Middlefield Banc Corp. I wish Clay well on his retirement, and I look forward to Kevin’s expanded role as a director of the Middlefield Banc Corp,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Mr. DiGeronimo is a principal at the DiGeronimo Companies, a trusted development and construction partner for hundreds of companies. For over 60 years, DiGeronimo Companies have combined integrity with unrivaled standards through a diverse portfolio of development, construction, and capital services. As a principal for the DiGeronimo Companies, Mr. DiGeronimo has worked on high profile development projects throughout Ohio including the Flats East Bank Redevelopment, Ernst & Young Headquarters, the JACK Cleveland Casino, and the Sherwin-Williams R&D Center at Valor Acres. Previously, he held various roles at Independence Excavating, Inc. Mr. DiGeronimo is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Management.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.37 billion at September 30, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank.

