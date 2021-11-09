CEX.IO announces the rapid growth of its Prime Liquidity business

London, UK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global cryptocurrency ecosystem that includes a market-leading exchange, reported that it has processed $6B in volume on its Prime Liquidity platform since launching it in February of this year. Prime Liquidity, the company’s institutional liquidity solution, serves asset managers, family offices, hedge funds, OTC (over-the-counter) desks and banks. The company has doubled its client base for Prime Liquidity every month since launch.



CEX.IO Prime Liquidity aggregates liquidity from the largest global regulated cryptocurrency exchanges, reducing risk and operational costs for investors. The solution helps institutional market participants achieve the best execution of their orders by minimizing the spread, possible slippage, and order execution time.



CEX.IO Prime Liquidity allows clients to deploy their capital once, in one trading account, rather than at multiple exchanges or trading desks. Additionally, CEX.IO’s customized credit program provides clients access to best-in-class liquidity sources, without deploying additional capital.



Available globally, CEX.IO Prime Liquidity has been well-received by U.S. institutions. Initially developed to cover CEX.IO’s internal need, CEX.IO Prime Liquidity encompasses the expertise gained by the company from its 8-year-long tenure in the cryptocurrency market.



“We originally built Prime Liquidity for our own use and the solution is at the heart of our ecosystem. Understanding that others face the same issues we did, we’ve offered Prime Liquidity service to the market,” said Oleksandr Lutskevych, CEX.IO’s founder and CEO. He continued, “As one of the most established global players in this space, we have a deep understanding of how to meet the complex and evolving challenges of the crypto marketplace. The breadth of our services, our licensing coverage, including 30+ states in the US, and our commitment to expanding and strengthening the team, have us well-positioned to continue our strong institutional and global growth.”



Founded eight years ago this month, CEX.IO is a FinCEN registered Money Services Businesses (MSB) in the United States and obtained 33 Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) of the 34 states that require MTLs. The remaining states do not require MTLs, allowing the company to operate in nearly every state in the country. The CryptoCompare Exchange Benchmark Rating, published biannually, has ranked CEX.IO as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges.



About CEX.IO

Founded in 2013, CEX.IO, a global cryptocurrency ecosystem that includes a market-leading exchange, provides 360-degree services to cryptocurrency market participants including traders, businesses, and financial institutions. CEX.IO has a team of over 300 professionals across its offices in the UK, USA, Gibraltar, Cyprus, and Ukraine. Note: service availability varies according to local regulatory requirements and not every service is available in all of the markets where CEX.IO operates.

Attachment