MiNK Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical and Clinical Data on iNKT Cell Therapy Programs at SITC 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it will present new data from three poster presentations at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) being held November 10-14, 2021, in Washington, D.C., and virtually.



“Our data highlight the potent anti-tumor activity and unique tumor homing abilities of iNKT cells, demonstrating their potential as an optimal cell therapy approach,” said Jennifer Buell, Ph.D., President and CEO of MiNK Therapeutics. “These data speak to the versatile properties of iNKT cells in both solid and liquid tumors, and infectious disease, which supports our ongoing clinical programs in these settings.”

MiNK presentations showcase data on clinical stage, allogeneic iNKT cell therapy, agenT-797, including data on clinical persistence and activity, preclinical anti-tumor activity and tissue distribution. Data also address the tumor-killing potential of engineered iNKT cells as generated by leveraging a proprietary CAR platform. Taken together, these data underscore the potential of agenT-797 in solid tumors, liquid malignancies, and life-threatening infectious diseases.

Presentation Details:

Abstract title: Persistence and tissue distribution of AgenT-797 – a native allogeneic iNKT cell-therapy drug product (NCT04582201 and NCT04754100)

Abstract number: 400

Presenting author: Marco Purbhoo

Abstract title: AgenT-797, a native allogeneic “off-the-shelf” iNKT cell therapy product shows anti-tumor activity in preclinical xenograft models

Abstract number: 205

Presenting author: Burcu Yigit

Abstract title: Identification and characterization of an allogeneic iNKT-CAR targeting BCMA

Abstract number: 135

Presenting author: Xavier Michelet

Full text of the abstracts will be available on the SITC website at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, and posters will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at 7:00 a.m. ET on November 12.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://minktherapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements relating to the use of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies such as agenT-797 and next-generation engineered iNKT cells, for treatment of various disease indications including solid tumors, liquid malignancies, and life-threatening infectious diseases; for instance, including statements regarding therapeutic benefit and efficacy, mechanism of action, clinical persistence and activity, anti-tumor activity, tissue distribution, potency, and safety profile of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies; including statements regarding future pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization development activities and plans; and any other statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of Agenus Inc.’s recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or its Annual Report on Form 10-K or MiNK’s S-1 Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MiNK cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MiNK undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact

MiNK Therapeutics

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com