Mereo BioPharma to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announced that Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Mereo, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

In-person Fireside Chat, Wednesday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

On-demand presentation available beginning Monday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

A live audio webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat, as well as the on-demand Piper Sandler presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mereobiopharma.com/investors. Replays of both the Jefferies London and Piper Sandler presentations will be available on the Company’s website for two weeks following the respective presentation dates.

About Mereo BioPharma

Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of six clinical stage product candidates. Mereo’s lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab (anti-TIGIT), has advanced into an open label Phase 1b/2 basket study evaluating anti-TIGIT in combination with an anti-PD-1 in a range of tumor types including three rare tumors and three gynecological carcinomas, cervical, ovarian and endometrial carcinomas. The Company’s second oncology product, navicixizumab, for the treatment of late line ovarian cancer, has completed a Phase 1 study and has been partnered with OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Oncologie, Inc. The Company has two rare disease product candidates: alvelestat for the treatment of severe Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in the U.S. and Europe, for which the Company expects to provide an update in the fourth quarter of 2021, and setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). In September 2020, the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to setrusumab for the treatment of OI. In December 2020, the Company signed a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab in OI with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

