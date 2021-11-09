Magna Helps Ford Electrify the Future With Battery Enclosures for F-150 Lightning

Magna’s battery enclosures protect power source

Key technology to enable electric vehicles

Lightweight aluminum enclosure helps minimize battery mass

AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning hits showrooms next spring, Magna battery enclosures innovation will be protecting the truck’s important power source.

Battery enclosures, which all electric vehicles require, house high-voltage batteries, electrical components, sensors and connectors, contributing to the structural and safety aspects of a vehicle’s frame and protecting critical components from potential impact, heat and water. Additionally, the lightweight aluminum enclosure helps minimize added mass from the truck’s battery.

“Magna is proud to play a role in the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning,” said John Farrell, President of Cosma International, Magna’s body and chassis group. “The shift toward electrification is significant for our industry, and it brings Magna many opportunities to leverage our extensive expertise in engineering and manufacturing to meet those challenges.”

The F-150 Lightning battery enclosures will be the first built by Magna for Ford in the North American market. For the battery enclosure aluminum extrusions and stampings are assembled using a combination of laser hybrid and cold metal transfer (CMT) welding for robustness.

Magna is leveraging its body and chassis expertise, which leads the industry in vehicle structures, to provide a comprehensive range of capabilities and engineering solutions to global customers. Battery enclosures can be developed in steel, aluminum, and multi-material configurations, including lightweight composites, to meet the individual needs of each customer.

