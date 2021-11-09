GBT is Developing an Application-Specific, Secured, Wireless Protocol for Tracking System Implementation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCHD ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is now commence development of an application-specific, secured, wireless protocol for tracking implementation of its Infinia Radio System. The Infinia, Long Range Radio System is operating via HF and NVIS (Near vertical incidence skywave) skywaves radio propagation. One of the efficiency factors is implementation of a smart tracking system, AI controlled as a private, secured wireless protocol to ensure high level of cybersecurity and protection against unauthorized (jamming) data access.



Infinia Radio System is aiming to deliver a high bandwidth data signals, while GBT is working to protect critical network communications data, maintaining interoperability among the system’s components at all operation levels. As any typical wireless network, by its nature, is vulnerable to security risks. The company decided to increase the cybersecurity level to protect sensitive information transmitted over the system’s communications; particularly, with tracking applications.

The keys to protecting sensitive operational radio transmissions is to deploy advanced encryption system to ensure information is adequately protected from intrusions. The company will evaluate standards and compliant algorithms such as the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) that enables maximum interoperability, while providing high levels of protection. AES technology includes cryptographically strong algorithms, and is considered to be one the most effective ways to protect sensitive information from being compromised. Although key lengths of 128-bit and 192-bit are considered highly efficient, we will evaluate the use of 256-bit key length or higher for data blocks encryption. The company plans to integrate its AI technology to manage the security protocol execution, and performing an on-going scan to detect and eliminate possible breaches.

“As we are working on designing a tracking application using our Infinia, Long Range Radio, a high level of cybersecurity technology is needed to protect its sensitive data. Along with high performance network operation requirement extra attention is needed to protect the network’s data; particularly, with tracking system implementation. We plan to evaluate few encryption methods among then is an AES based algorithm. The Infinia System is comprised of radio operated components, including base, mobile and repeater units, we plan to ensure a secured, adequate network interoperability functionality. Data encryption algorithms have the capability of preventing unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information, yet, it’s not enough. Especially, with today’s wireless networks vulnerabilities we plan to integrate our AI system to manage and supervise the security protocol. Additionally, the intelligent system will be performing on-going scanning, constantly searching for possible intrusion or unauthorized access. In light of today’s wireless networks potential security risks and interoperability challenges, a machine learning cryptography module will be protecting the internal network communication with high performance and reliability,” said Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched and developed, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCHD) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

