Impel NeuroPharma to Present at the Guggenheim Securities 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference

SEATTLE, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that Adrian Adams, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Securities 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Impel NeuroPharma website at https://investors.impelnp.com/. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Impel NeuroPharma website following the event.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the central nervous system. Impel offers and is developing treatments that pair its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) technology with well-established therapeutics. In addition to Trudhesa™ (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray, which is approved in the United States for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults, Impel is also developing INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism, and INP107 for OFF episodes in Parkinson’s disease.

Investor Relations:

Christina Tartaglia

Stern Investor Relations

Phone: (1) 212-362-1200

Email: christina.tartaglia@sternir.com