Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November:



Stifel’s 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 16 at 8:00 a.m. E.T.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat available for on demand viewing starting on Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 a.m. E.T.

A webcast of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available on Avadel’s Investor Relations website, investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following each conference.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Our current lead drug candidate, FT218, is an investigational formulation of sodium oxybate leveraging our proprietary drug delivery technology and designed to be taken once at bedtime for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

