NuEyes Technologies Names Fraser Bowie Chief Product Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuEyes, a pioneer in the field of augmented reality smart glass technology, announces that Fraser Bowie has been named Chief Product Officer. Fraser Bowie will now be responsible for strategic product direction including product vision, innovation, design, development, project management, and product marketing. Prior to joining NuEyes, Fraser spent 11 years with Verizon leading a technology innovation team for its Global Learning and Development Team where he deployed large-scale Virtual and Augmented Reality solutions in training and operations. Most recently, he had been advising companies on how to deploy and expand their XR and metaverse solutions.

"Fraser first joined us earlier this year as an advisor and he immediately fit in with the team and NuEyes culture. His domain expertise, product knowledge, and work ethic were key factors of successfully launching the Pro 3 and Pro 3e," said Mark Greget, founder and CEO of NuEyes. "It has been a joy to work with Fraser on the Pro 3 product line and we look forward to starting the next iterations of smart glass technology with him as our Chief Product Officer."

"I am excited to join NuEyes as their CPO. They have been at the forefront of the XR industry, leading in device sales and solutions. What NuEyes and the team is doing is revolutionary and I look forward to helping them expand their offerings to enterprise and consumers," said Fraser Bowie.

ABOUT NUEYES TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NuEyes is a veteran-owned smart glass technology company based in Orange County, California, that was launched in January 2016 to assist those with eye conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinitis pigmentosa. Over the past five years, the company has seen extensive sales growth and has obtained federal, state, and insurance reimbursement for its devices. NuEyes addresses a multitude of augmented reality markets including low vision and medical, enterprise, and gaming and entertainment. With the leadership of NuEyes having over 20 years of combined experience in this space, we understand what it takes to successfully bring a new product line to market.

Media Contacts

Regina Chatman

VP of Sales and Marketing - NuEyes

regina@nueyes.com

Websites:

www.nueyestech.com (Enterprise)

www.nueyes.com (Low Vision)

P: 800-605-4033

Related Images











Image 1: Fraser Head Shot

















Image 2: NuEyes Logo

















Image 3: NuGaming Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment