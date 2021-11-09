Conversica Unveils Conversational Account-Based Marketing Solution to Deliver Personalized Engagement at Scale

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc. , a leader in Conversational AI solutions for enterprise revenue teams that help organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, today announced new Conversational Account-Based Marketing (ABM) capabilities available through its AI Assistants. Conversica’s Conversational ABM solution combines the value of personalized human dialog with the prompt, persistent, and consistent engagement of Conversational AI, enabling sales and marketing teams to execute at scale with increased engagement, accelerated deal cycles, and better customer experience for every account.



ABM has emerged as an essential go-to-market strategy in today’s digital age, arming organizations with useful intent data to better target and engage high-value accounts and deliver a consistent omnichannel experience that meets buyer expectations. However, marketing and sales teams consistently face capacity limitations, and as a result, don’t have the time to effectively use the data for personalized outreach at scale. Conversica’s 2021 State of Account-Based Marketing Report revealed that only 49% of salespeople and 43% of marketers in the research study say they currently use intent data to personalize prospect communications. Additionally, only 38% of salespeople are sending personalized communications to top prospects on every touch, indicating that the effort to manually deliver timely, personalized communications to every target account remains a challenge for overburdened teams within both departments.

Conversica’s Conversational ABM solution solves the ABM execution challenge by automating personalized outreach across email, SMS, and website chat. By leveraging account-based insights, such as firmographic, buyers’ persona, sales stage, and intent data, Conversica AI Assistants engage with prospects in hyper-personalized, dynamic, two-way conversations –– just as a human would. At the moment intent is determined, the AI Assistant can autonomously interpret the next best action and drive the accounts and contacts towards revenue-generating decisions. Conversica’s Conversational ABM capabilities provide the consistency and scale that no human team can, allowing sales teams to work only the qualified target accounts and concentrate on conversion and close while simultaneously presenting an innovative approach to solve ABM execution.

Key features of Conversica’s Conversational ABM solution include:

New ABM Outreach Skill: Conversica has built, tested, and optimized three new ABM-specific conversations based on the most successful account-focused engagement tactics that sales teams use today: leveraging customer testimonials, relating to known business challenges, and highlighting tangible results to the problems that specific persona’s face. Customers that leverage the new conversations will likely see an increase in the velocity, quality, and quantity of opportunities generated by engaging targeted accounts consistently, persistently, and at scale.

Marketing Skill Updates: Organizations can complement the ABM Outreach skill with four existing Marketing Assistant conversations intended to cultivate early interest with fresh contacts, re-engage accounts that expressed previous interest, and generate new interest with current customers through partner cross-sell and prospecting opportunities. Integrating ABM variables into these conversations increases personalization and engagement, thereby driving new life into accounts.

Account-Based Data: Conversica makes it easy to achieve personalization at scale by making key account-based data and attributes readily available, enabling customers to apply account-based firmographic, segmentation, and intent data into highly personalized engagements.

Conversation Rules: Enables customers to define initial conversation routing logic based on account and contact attributes, including persona, industry, region, intent, action, interest, and more. By combining the new conversation routing capability with pre-built and optimized ABM conversations, organizations can deliver hyper-personalized, two-way conversations out of the box –– no development needed.

“The successful execution of an ABM strategy is dependent on access to insights and the use of those insights in highly personalized, human-like engagement,” said Sonny Dasgupta, Head of Product Marketing at Conversica. “We are excited to enter the Conversational ABM space with a solution optimized to do just that and more, including improving the quality of engagement, qualification speed, and conversation rates. As a result, organizations will be able to achieve personalization at scale and greater ABM effectiveness by expanding the number of targeted accounts, achieving better ROI, and having more predictable revenue through higher volume and greater sized deals.”

About Conversica

Conversica is the leading provider of Conversational AI solutions that help enterprise marketing, sales, and customer success teams attract, acquire and grow customers at scale across the customer revenue lifecycle. Conversica AI Assistants serve as digital team members and autonomously engage prospects, customers, or partners in human-like, two-way interactions at scale to drive towards the next best action, whether that’s scheduling a sales meeting, gauging interest to buy additional products or services, or politely but persistently collecting overdue payments.

Processing over a billion interactions, the Conversica Conversational AI platform integrates natural language processing (NLU & NLG), decision & policy management, business process automation and deep learning capabilities to drive customer engagement across multiple digital communication channels and languages. The Conversica platform supports over 50 integrations into the most popular MAP and CRM platforms and offers an open API for custom integration.

