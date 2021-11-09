Women's Intimate Wellness Leader Rosebud Woman Launches on Maisonette

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosebud Woman, the leader in women's intimate skin and body care, launches a focused product assortment today on Maisonette, the expertly curated marketplace featuring the best children and parent products from around the globe.

Bringing forth new life is an amazing and empowering process for which women are exquisitely designed. It's also often accompanied by physical and emotional stress and discomfort, even months postpartum. Rosebud Woman's debut on Maisonette's website will help provide pregnant women and new mothers with the finest intimate body care and a sense of reverence during these pivotal transitional and healing phases. The line's prenatal perineal care assists in making birth easier, while postnatal vulvar, vaginal and perineal care help to accelerate the healing process.

Rosebud Woman creates beautiful, healing products, literature and conversations to support all stages of a woman's sexual and reproductive life. Hormone- and toxin-free, the pure and potent formulations are based on impeccable plant-derived ingredients and sustainable making. With nourishing textures and calming scents, Rosebud offers daily love for intimate skin, providing vital support that is essential postpartum and on the greater vulvar region.

Maisonette was founded by two mothers in 2017 and has since become a trusted destination for modern-day families and sellers of all sizes. Its team of category experts vets all products to offer a unique perspective on what's "best" in the market.

"We're delighted that our intimate and performance body care products have joined the Maisonette family," says Christine Mason. "Maisonette has traditionally curated the best offerings for young ones and, together, we're also able to reiterate the importance of creating space for self for parents. The role of motherhood is one in which women are continuously asked to focus on the needs of others. By prioritizing daily self-love rituals, we're able to approach our lives with greater energy, care, and gratitude."

The products are available on Maisonette.com with shipping available to customers across the USA.

About Rosebud Woman:

Rosebud Woman is a leader in women's intimate wellness. Through products, education and inspiration, the brand creates conversations on women's embodiment, sexuality and self-love, so that women may stand in greater peace and power in the world. Visit Rosewoman.com and follow the brand on Instagram @rosebudwoman to find out more about our collections and partners.

About Maisonette:

Maisonette is a modern-day family brand built on trust, relevance, and inclusivity; a brand that connects with every kind of family. The company was founded by two moms in 2017 with the goal of helping modern families navigate the adventure of raising the next generation. Today, Maisonette provides an expertly curated marketplace featuring the best children's products from around the globe: stylish clothing, innovative toys, top gear, and home décor — plus guidance and inspiration. Join Maisonette's world by visiting Maisonette.com and following the brand on Instagram @maisonetteworld .

