Quanta to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Management will participate in investor 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, November 16 through Thursday, November 18.

Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Date: Thursday, November 18

Time: 2:00pm GMT/9:00am EST

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord61/qdtl/2462793

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

An on-demand, pre-recorded, presentation will be made available on the conference website starting on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Management will be participating in 1x1 meetings on Monday, November 29, and meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About Quanta and SC+

Quanta is enabling the future of kidney care, with a mission to bring to market solutions that improve the delivery of dialysis and help people live more freely. Headquartered in the UK and with operations in the US, Quanta is a trans-Atlantic, commercial-stage medical technology innovator.

Quanta’s lead product, SC+, is a small and simple, powerful hemodialysis system designed to provide greater freedom and flexibility in the delivery of life sustaining dialysis treatments. In the US, SC+ is FDA cleared for use in acute and chronic care facilities, and in the UK, it is CE marked, where it has been successfully used to treat patients across a range of care settings, from the ICU and the clinic to the home.

The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The simple-to-use and digitally connected design of SC+ is intended to empower more patients to take control of their lives with selfcare and home dialysis. Meanwhile, as a compact, portable and versatile device, SC+ provides flexibility to deliver dialysis across a wide range of use environments and prescriptions.



