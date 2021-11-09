Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Establishes Scientific Advisory Board and Names Dr. Charles B. Nemeroff as Chair

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”) to be chaired by esteemed psychiatrist, Charles Nemeroff, M.D., Ph.D.



The newly formed SAB will work closely with Pasithea management to provide direction and support as the Company advances its mission of developing drugs that target the pathophysiology underlying psychiatric and neurological disorders.

“Forming a strong Scientific Advisory Board is an important step in establishing credibility as we commence our programs. We are thrilled to welcome Prof. Nemeroff, whose achievements in psychiatry and neuropsychopharmacology make him an ideal candidate to lead this important group. We look forward to his contributions as we begin to build out the rest of the advisory team, which together with Pasithea’s expert internal leaders and scientists, will spearhead our research around new molecular entities, with the goal of bringing novel treatment options for patients,” said Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, Chief Executive Officer of Pasithea.

“I am honored to join and chair Pasithea Therapeutics’ Scientific Advisory Board. There is an urgent need to find novel approaches to address the growing crisis in mental health. I am eager to join this talented group of scientists as they embark on research for new drugs with novel mechanisms of action to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders,” stated Prof. Charles Nemeroff.

Prof. Charles B. Nemeroff, M.D., Ph.D., is a Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Texas Dell Medical School and Matthew P. Nemeroff Endowed Chair. His research is focused on the pathophysiology of mood and anxiety disorders, and he has published more than 1,100 research reports and reviews. Prof. Nemeroff has received numerous research and education awards, including the Kempf Award in Psychobiology, the Samuel Hibbs Award, Research Mentoring Award, Judson Marmot Award and the Vestermark Award from the American Psychiatric Association (APA), the Mood Disorders Award, Bowis Award and Dean Award from the American College of Psychiatrists (ACP) and the Julius Axelrod Award for mentoring from the ACNP. He currently sits on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Brain and Behavioral Research Foundation. Prof. Nemeroff is a member of the National Academy of Medicine. Prof. Nemeroff received his medical degree and doctorate at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation is a U.S. biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea is also focused on addressing the needs of patients currently suffering with mental illness by providing access to IV ketamine infusions both in clinics and in-home settings.

