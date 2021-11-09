Boon Launches BIODOX Product Line, Delivers First Orders to Commercial Agriculture Industry

SACRAMENTO, CA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”), an innovative bioscience company delivering solutions that benefit people and the planet, is pleased to announce that several purchase orders have been fulfilled for the commercial agricultural industry in California as Boon launches its BIODOX brand product line.

BIODOX is a proprietary form of activated chlorine dioxide targeted specifically for agricultural applications. Boon’s breakthrough formula now makes this solution available to new market segments across the spectrum of food production, from farmers to food distributors, ensuring food safety without compromise. The USDA has deemed chlorine dioxide appropriate for use in organic crop production, as an algicide, disinfectant and sterilizer. Chlorine dioxide is often referred to as the “Ideal Disinfectant” because it is effective against the most resistant pathogens, yet safe for use directly on food.

“This is a tremendous moment for Boon as we extend our product offering into a new and massive potential market where we believe we will add to the orders we have already begun to fulfill,” stated Justin Gonzalez, Chairman, Boon Industries. “The global agricultural disinfectant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. Agricultural disinfectants are chemicals that are widely used on livestock and crops to protect them against various microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and virus.

“We believe Our BIODOX formula is a game changer in combating complex issues in agriculture and enabling farmers and product manufacturers to deliver higher yields which will result in increased profit margins, and cleaner, safer deliverables to the end consumer,” added Gonzalez.

According to Market Analysis and Insights, in its report ‘Agricultural Disinfectant Market in 2021,’ the worldwide Market for Agricultural Disinfectant is projected to reach USD $2.1B by 2026, from USD $1.6B in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026. (Source link)[5]

About Boon Industries

Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC:BNOW) is an innovative bioscience company delivering environmentally safe products to benefit people and the planet. At the core of Boon’s product offering is DiOx+™, a Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectant Sterilizer. Chlorine Dioxide has been approved by OSHA, FDA, EPA, and DOT. DiOx+ kills harmful pathogens without dangerous toxic exposure to the user or the environment. The proprietary chemical formulas and processes behind DiOx+ make it ideal for sterilization of mission critical, high value medical equipment and disinfecting air and surfaces in laboratory and hospital environments. DiOx+ helps protect agricultural crops from disease, is used in water treatment plants, and helps reduce operational costs in warehousing, distribution centers and ecommerce support facilities. The introduction of DiOx+ to the U.S. market follows 12 years of Chlorine Dioxide usage in global markets driven by Boon’s CEO Justin Gonzalez. DiOx+ delivers on Boon’s promise to provide the most effective, affordable solutions without sacrificing health and safety. DiOx+ is produced at Boon’s manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Grass Valley, California.

