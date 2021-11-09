Jasper Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with AVROBIO to Evaluate JSP191 as Conditioning Agent in Clinical Studies of Ex Vivo Lentiviral Gene Therapy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR), a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic stem cell therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive research collaboration with AVROBIO, Inc. to evaluate the use of JSP191, Jasper's anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody, as a targeted conditioning agent option for patients with Fabry disease and/or Gaucher disease type 1 who are being treated with one of AVROBIO’s investigational ex vivo lentiviral gene therapies.



“This collaboration with AVROBIO further expands the potential of JSP191 for use with lentiviral gene therapies,” said Bill Lis, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Jasper Therapeutics. “We believe the use of JSP191 in AVROBIO’s Fabry disease and/or Gaucher disease type 1 investigational gene therapy programs offers patients and doctors a compelling new option when it comes to matching a patient’s disease with a conditioning agent meeting their therapeutic goals and requirements.”

“Jasper is focused on building a leading hematopoietic stem cell therapeutics company with the potential to bring one-time treatments to patients with blood cancers, rare monogenic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Our broad pipeline is led by JSP191, a clinical stage antibody for pre-transplant conditioning, and our engineered hematopoietic stem cells (eHSC), both of which have the potential to be transformative platforms,” added Mr. Lis.

Each company will retain commercial rights to their respective technologies.

About JSP191

JSP191 is a humanized monoclonal antibody in clinical development as a conditioning agent that blocks stem cell factor receptor signaling leading to clearance of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow, creating an empty space for donor or genetically modified transplanted stem cells to engraft. To date, JSP191 has been evaluated in more than 90 healthy volunteers and patients. Two clinical trials for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)/acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) are currently enrolling. Enrollment in five additional studies are planned in patients with severe autoimmune disease, Fanconi anemia, sickle cell disease, chronic granulomatous disease and GATA2 MDS who are undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation.



About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell. The company is advancing two potentially groundbreaking programs. JSP191, an anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development as a conditioning agent that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients undergoing a hematopoietic cell transplantation. It is designed to enable safer and more effective curative allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplants and gene therapies. In parallel, Jasper Therapeutics is advancing its preclinical engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform, which is designed to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. Both innovative programs have the potential to transform the field and expand hematopoietic stem cell therapy cures to a greater number of patients with life-threatening cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases than is possible today. For more information, please visit us at jaspertherapeutics.com.

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits of our non-exclusive research collaboration with AVROBIO, the potential of JSP191 for use with lentiviral gene therapies, including AVROBIO’s Fabry disease and/or Gaucher disease type 1 investigational gene therapy programs, our plans to enroll patients with severe autoimmune disease, Fanconi anemia, sickle cell disease, chronic granulomatous disease and GATA2 MDS who are undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation in five additional studies, and the potential for our product candidates to make stem cell transplants safer. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk that we do not realize the expected benefits of our non-exclusive research collaboration with AVROBIO; the risk that our product candidates may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding the regulatory pathway for our product candidates; the risk that clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; the risk that we will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of our product candidates, if approved; the risk that our product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; the risk that third parties on which we depend for laboratory, clinical development, manufacturing and other critical services will fail to perform satisfactorily; the risk that our business, operations, clinical development plans and timelines, and supply chain could be adversely affected by the effects of health epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the risk that we will be unable to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for our investigational products or will infringe the intellectual property protection of others and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our final prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on October 26, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to be filed with the SEC, all of which you may (or will be able to) obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

