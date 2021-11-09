Cloudian Adds New Management and Security Features to HyperIQ Observability and Analytics Solution

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced new features in its HyperIQ observability and analytics solution, addressing the challenge of managing modern storage infrastructures that are increasingly distributed across geographically dispersed data centers. Introduced last year, HyperIQ gives enterprises and service providers a unified management view of their entire Cloudian storage infrastructure, encompassing interconnected users, applications, network connections and storage devices. It provides intelligent monitoring, advanced analytics and health checks that enable predictive maintenance, enhanced security and resource optimization. As a result, customers can reduce mean time to repair, increase availability and accelerate new deployments, thereby saving operational costs and making it easier to adapt to workload demands.



The top new features in the latest release of HyperIQ are:

Cross-region replication monitoring —Ensure timely and reliable completion of data replication with full-stack monitoring of the system environment, including tracking of network traffic and performance between replicated HyperStore clusters.

In addition to these new features, HyperIQ provides:

Intelligent monitoring —Complete observability with real-time interactive dashboards and historical data that include the ability to slice and dice resource utilization by data center, node, services and more.

“Today’s modern storage infrastructure is increasingly distributed across geographically dispersed data centers, both on-premises and in public clouds,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer, Cloudian. “HyperIQ provides the comprehensive view of this geo-distributed storage and related networking infrastructure, and today’s announcement gives enterprises additional tools for efficiently, cost-effectively and securely managing it.”

To see a demo of HyperIQ, including the new features, visit https://bit.ly/HyperIQdemo. To learn more about all of HyperIQ’s benefits, go to https://bit.ly/HyperIQ.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by up to 70% compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com .

