Mullen Automotive Adds New Positions as Business Scales

BREA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today the hiring of Dr. Marc Papakyriakou as Battery R&D Manager, Dr. George Qingyuan Hu as Vehicle Program Manager – China Operations and Jillian Green as VP of Business & Legal Affairs.

Dr. Marc Papakyriakou is a detail-oriented researcher skilled in a wide range of experimental and computational techniques pertaining to battery systems. A graduate of Georgia Tech, Dr. Papakyriakou earned his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering and is focused on the characterization of fundamental chemo-mechanical properties of battery electrodes and electrolytes. As a manager of Battery Research and Development at Mullen, Dr. Papakyriakou will apply his specialized expertise to develop new technologies and set up an R&D team and lab, with the goal of creating commercially viable battery systems utilizing advanced chemistries to improve the performance of Mullen’s EV vehicles.

As a Vehicle Program manager at Mullen, Dr. George Qingyuan Hu will oversee Mullen’s Chinese operations, including purchasing, product launch, supplier selection, and negotiation. Dr. Hu holds a Ph.D. in automotive engineering from a reputable Chinese university and has traveled extensively in Luxembourg, France, Germany, Korea and the U.S. as a research scholar, greatly contributing to his deep understanding of FEA (finite element analysis), car crash simulation, structural optimization of car frames, and NVH (noise, vibration, harshness).

Ms. Jillian Green spent the last two-and-a-half years representing insurers globally in claims involving cyber and privacy issues, including data and security breaches, cyber extortion, regulatory penalties, media liability and consumer lawsuits. Ms. Green brings with her significant litigation experience, as she has litigated a variety of different matters in both federal and state court. She received her Juris Doctorate from Whittier Law School and her Bachelor of Arts from California State University, Fullerton.

“I am very pleased to have Jillian, Marc and George on board. Their expertise is a great addition to the Mullen team and comes at a crucial time for the organization, as we just listed on the NASDAQ last week through a reverse merger with Net Element, Inc.,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Our business is scaling quickly, and we will continue to ramp up the ranks of our team as necessary.”

On Nov. 5, 2021, Mullen began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the new stock ticker symbol “MULN.” Additionally, Mullen will debut to the world, for the first time, the FIVE EV Crossover on Nov. 17, 2021, at the Los Angeles International Auto Show (“LAIAS”). The FIVE will debut in the South Hall (Booth S-101) on Day One of the international media and press days. The FIVE will continue on display in the South Hall during the consumer days of the show, Nov. 19-28, 2021. Mullen will display multiple variants of the FIVE model while also showcasing powertrain, battery and charging technology.

The FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is “Strikingly DifferentTM” and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com.

