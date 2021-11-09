New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities and Competitive Analysis of the Flame Retardant Resin in the Transportation Composites Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177944/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market looks promising with opportunities in opportunities in the automotive, and mass transit, applications. The global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19 However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight composite parts to meet FST (fire, smoke, toxicity) properties for interior parts in transportation such as roof, lavatory, seats, partitions, sidewalls, ceiling panels, doors, windows, and slide out panels.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing usage of halogen-free FR composite material with fire-retardancy properties, and emergence of bio base FR prepregs.



The study includes trends and forecasts for flame retardant resin in the global transportation composites market by resin type, application, FR and Non-FR resin and region as follows:



By Resin type [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Epoxy

• Phenolic

• Polyester

• Vinyl ester

• Others



By Application [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Automotive

• Mass Transit



By FR and Non-FR by Application [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Automotive

• Mass Transit



By Component [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Interior

• Exterior

• Others



By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

In this market, various resins, such as polyester, epoxy, phenolic, and vinyl ester flame retardant additives are used to manufacture various composites parts for transportation applications. The analyst forecasts that polyester resin will remain the largest segment; phenolic resin is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high fire resistance property then other resin. Phenolic resin in the flame retardant resin in the transportation composites is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to increased awareness on its performance and the increased demand for lightweight components in the global markets.



Within the global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market, automotive will remain the largest end use industry by value and value due to wider use in lamp reflectors, air spoilers, body panels, motors and generators, automotive ignition parts, wire and cabling system, and electrical component.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market for flame retardant resin in the transportation composites because of the domestic sales and higher domestic demand for luxury vehicles have increased. ROW is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Some of the global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites manufacturers profiled in this report include Polynt-Reichhold, AOC Aliancys, INEOS, Hexion, and Sumitomo.



Features of the Global Flame Retardant Resin in the Transportation Composites Market



• Market Size Estimates: Flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market size by various segments, such as resin, application, component, and region in terms of value shipment.

• Regional Analysis: Flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as resin, application, component, and regions for the global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, capacity expansion, certification and licensing, and competitive landscape for the global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market as resin, application, component, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177944/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________