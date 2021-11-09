COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY GLOBAL FREEZES TUITION RATES FOR 10TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Aurora, Colo., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) today announced that it will keep its tuition steady for the upcoming academic year, maintaining its rates of $350 per undergraduate credit hour and $500 per graduate credit hour. This marks its tenth consecutive year without an increase in tuition rates, ensuring that students at all stages of their lives and careers can attain a quality higher education. This is notable when considering the average cost of tuition and fees for other public four-year universities increased by 9% over the last 10 years.

“We are proud to provide consistently affordable tuition that makes earning a degree possible for all learners, whether they’re working a full-time job, raising a family, or active military,” said CSU Global President Pamela Toney. “Our goal is to enrich the student experience through innovative, flexible learning options and to deliver a dynamic education without accumulating crushing amounts of student loan debt.”

In addition, CSU Global continues to commit to tuition and fee transparency with its students. Once a student is enrolled, that tuition rate is locked in for as long as they remain active and in good academic standing. To further aid their financial planning, students pay as they move through courses on a per-credit basis, not on a pay-by-semester basis.

For the past decade, CSU Global has been able to keep tuition rates steady for students through a number of inventive solutions. Without the added institutional expenses associated with lecture halls, administrative office buildings, laboratories, student residences and dining halls, CSU Global saves money through operational efficiencies and focuses on providing students with an affordable, high-quality education—one that is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

Many brick-and-mortar universities keep tuition rates low by offsetting them with higher student fees or increasing the costs of housing, meal plans or other student services. Dedicated to the modern learner, CSU Global does not charge student fees or out-of-state tuition rates and offers additional tuition discounts for members of the armed forces, alumni, many community college transfer students and those affiliated with other university partners.

What’s more, CSU Global’s career-relevant, 100% online degree and certificate programs are bolstered by a variety of student services and resources at no additional cost. To sustain its commitment to student success, the university leverages contracted expert support to deploy many of its student support services, including information technology support, tutoring and career guidance, which not only keeps costs low, it also allows students to utilize these services seven days a week at any time of day. To learn more about CSU Global’s programs and support services such as 24/7 live tutoring, career coaching sessions, interview practice and more, please visit CSUGlobal.edu.

About Colorado State University Global

