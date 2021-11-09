Cerberus Sentinel Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO), a full-service cybersecurity and compliance services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has appointed Neil Stinchcombe as Chief Marketing Officer. He joined the company this week.



Stinchcombe currently serves as the co-founder of Eskenzi PR, an award-winning and highly regarded global public relations firm which focuses mainly on cybersecurity and is headquartered in London. Eskenzi PR will continue to serve as the company’s public relations firm, while Stinchcombe will join the Cerberus Sentinel team full-time.

Stinchcombe has 26 years of experience in technology public relations and has taken many companies through successful mergers and acquisitions, trade sales, and IPOs including Synopsys; Trusteer, acquired by IBM; Proofpoint (IPO); Cylance, acquired by Blackberry; NuData, acquired by Mastercard; Lancope, acquired by Cisco; Tripwire, acquired by Beldon; Tenable (IPO); and Imperva (IPO). During the years that Varonis was an Eskenzi PR client, Stinchcombe ran their public relations program in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and Australia. He also developed and managed their marketing function across EMEA.

Prior to co-founding Eskenzi PR, Stinchcombe worked for 15 years in executive roles at large enterprises, where he took companies into new markets, adopted new technologies, and managed finance through periods of high growth and recessions. He reported directly to the Board at NASDAQ-listed software development company, Datawatch, and London Stock Exchange-listed companies, Tate & Lyle plc, and WPP plc.

“Neil brings tremendous international experience and knowledge of how to grow cybersecurity companies into successful global brands and powerhouses,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. “Working with Neil and his team at Eskenzi for the past two years, I could not think of a better fit to lead the company’s marketing and brand development as we continue to expand. His talents and commitment to the company are perfectly aligned to help us deliver our message that cybersecurity is a culture, not a product.”

“I am delighted to join Cerberus Sentinel at such an exciting time when cybersecurity has become so fundamental to the success of all types of organizations, and to be collaborating with such a strong team that has a unique approach to creating a culture of cybersecurity with its customers," said Stinchcombe. "I have helped build awareness of many successful cybersecurity companies as an external trusted adviser. When I was asked to become CMO, it seemed the perfect opportunity to go in-house and help build a company that has the potential to be one of the biggest cybersecurity companies in the world.”

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance (MCCP) services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

