SUNUO Announces Launch of FIND X: 3-in-1 Multi-Visual Ear Cleaning Device

HONG KONG, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, personal hygiene device experts SUNUO announced the launch of FIND X: 3-in-1 Multi-Visual Ear Cleaning Device with camera. With a built-in high-definition camera and multiple cleaning heads for ears, oral cavity, and acne treatment, FIND X is the perfect tool for safe, effective personal hygiene. SUNUO FIND X is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/95583582/sunuo-find-x-higher-definition-visual-3-in-1-dental-cleaner.

After the success of its previous project, the SUNUO T12 dental cleaner, the team at SUNUO is back with FIND X — an innovative new tool for visual inspection, cleaning and treatment of the ears, teeth and skin. This 3-in-1 ear cleaner, acne extractor and dental scaler with a variety of replaceable cleaning heads is the perfect tool for personal cleaning. Traditional ear cleaners are difficult to use and can easily cause discomfort or injury. They also may not reach every part of the ear canal. SUNUO FIND X is different.

"Cleaning and self-care of the ears is one of the most difficult parts of personal hygiene. The inner ear is sensitive and the experience can be unsafe and uncomfortable when blindly cleaning the ear canal. FIND X completely solves the problem. The device uses a high-definition camera connected via app to smartphone to clearly illuminate and display the inside of the ear for fast, effective cleaning that makes the experience safe and fast. But FIND X is even more versatile. With its changeable cleaning heads, the device works just as well for dental descaling — its camera is capable of seeing any part of the teeth and mouth. The system also magnifies and displays skin ailments for inspection and treatment of acne or other conditions. Now, using FIND X, personal hygiene becomes easy and effective to do at home for the whole family," said SUNUO CEO Mario Lee.

Equipped with a 5 million pixels camera, SUNUO FIND X allows users to clearly see the condition of ears, teeth and skin details via the app, making the cleaning process simple, convenient and easy to perform for oneself. With a built-in six-axis directional gyroscope, 360-degree all-around cleaning is achieved with ease. Professional lighting illuminates the cleaning area and a UAV dedicated Wi-Fi Chip connects the camera, providing fast and accurate image transmission for real-time monitoring. For the purpose of safety, SUNUO FIND X features a non-inductive intelligent temperature control system. It prevents high-temperature damage to the skin during use to prevent discomfort. SUNUO is compact, portable, and wireless for easy cleaning. Its 200mAh rechargeable battery provides 60 minutes of use time and 45 days of standby, making it perfect for at home or on the go.

FIND X: 3-in-1 Multi-Visual Ear Cleaning Device with camera modernizes health care with powerful features for a safer, more comfortable, at-home approach to personal hygiene for the whole family. SUNUO FIND X is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing for early adopters. To learn more, visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/95583582/sunuo-find-x-higher-definition-visual-3-in-1-dental-cleaner.

