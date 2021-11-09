New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities for Epoxy Resin In The Global Composites Market: Growth Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177943/?utm_source=GNW



The future of epoxy resin in the global composites industry looks good with opportunities in the transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe & tank, construction, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods. The epoxy resin in the global composites industry is expected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing use of epoxy resin in aerospace, electrical and electronic, wind energy, and pipe & tank. Epoxy provides superior properties over other thermoset such as polyester, vinyl ester, etc. in the areas of improved adhesion, chemical and heat resistance along with enhanced mechanical performance.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include use of hybrid epoxy in electrical and electronics applications, increased use of epoxy resin for prepreg materials, and emergence of next generation resin system which reduces cycle time.



The study includes trends and forecast for the epoxy resin in the global composites industry by application and region as follows:



By Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Transportation

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace

• Pipe and Tank

• Construction

• Electrical and Electronics

• Consumer Goods

• Others



By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the

Within the epoxy resin in the global composites industry, electrical and electronics will remain the largest application by value. aerospace will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by introduction of new aircraft programs and increasing penetration of composites in commercial aircraft such as Boeing 787 and Airbus 350.



APAC will remain the largest region by value and volume due to the increasing demand for tablets, computers, and cell phones in APAC spurred growth for epoxy resin in the electrical and electronics segment. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Some of the epoxy resin in the global composites industry manufacturers profiled in this report include are Hexion, Huntsman, Olin, Nan Ya Plastics, Aditya Birla, and Kukdo Chemical.



Features of the Epoxy Resin in the Global Composites Industry



• Market Size Estimates: Epoxy resin in the global composites industry size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs) shipment

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Epoxy resin in the global composites industry trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Epoxy resin in the global composites industry size by various segments, such as application and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Epoxy resin in the global composites industry breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application and regions for the epoxy resin in the global composites industry.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the epoxy resin in the global composites industry.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the epoxy resin in the global composites industry by applications (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the epoxy resin in the global composites industry?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the epoxy resin in the global composites industry?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this epoxy resin in the global composites industry and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the epoxy resin in the global composites industry?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the epoxy resin in the global composites industry? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the epoxy resin in the global composites industry? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the epoxy resin in the global composites industry, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the epoxy resin in the global composites industry?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177943/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________